Barcelona He begins to structure a new, much younger team that can be competitive after the close of the club’s great golden age, which, although it has several figures that can still perform, there are more who leave or have even left. “data-reactid =” 22 “> In the midst of a renewal of the squad, Barcelona begins to structure a new team that is much younger than that which can be competitive after the closure of the club’s great golden age, which, although it has several figures they can still perform, there are more who leave or have already left.

Goal:

Although it seems that Ter Stegen has many more years to shine, the renewal of the German goalkeeper has been a mess and the goalkeeper already has clubs that are watching him. The goalkeeper who has sounded to reach Barcelona is Onana, a man who has been shining at Ajax for years and who has a great future ahead of him.

Dutch Eredivisie “SC Heerenveen v Ajax Amsterdam”

Defending

One of the weakest areas of the team is the defensive part. How many times have we heard, “Ter Stegen saves Barcelona”? Some of the pieces of the defense could fall in the next 365 days. The only sure thing is the permanence of Jordi, Lenglet and Pique, but there are no certainties about it either.

As for the right wing, Barcelona’s interest in Sergiño Dest, Ajax’s greatest gem, has been confirmed. In addition, the club has Wagué and Emerson in case they are required at any time. To cover the Piqué site, in case it ceases to be the owner, the candidates are Upamecano and de Ligt. As for Lenglet, Uruguayan Ronald Araujo could be his substitute as long as necessary. As for the left wing, Barcelona thought about the future with Firpo, although it seems that it has not been the best option so it will have to be recalculated.

Olympique Lyon v Juventus – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Midfield

Although Vidal and Rakitic have their suitcases packed, Barcelona has already been well armored with Arthur and de Jong, in addition to having the always reliable Riqui Puig. However, the area of ​​the hero without a cape, Sergio Busquets, has not been armored yet, although Barcelona has already raised a name: Sandro Tonali, which for public opinion is the next best containment in the world.

FC Barcelona v Inter: Group F – UEFA Champions League

Lead

Arming a trident has cost Barcelona since the moment Neymar left the club. It may sound crazy, but it is possible that Barcelona gives Dembélé one more chance, who, if healthy, may be one of the most important soccer players in the world.

firm de Lautaro Martínez, apart from having a Griezmann who has not yet shown his highest level. “data-reactid =” 106 “> On the right wing, it has sounded strong that Barcelona is closely following Jadon Sancho, whose figure could being chosen to fill the gap of Messi, Similarly, Ansu Fati is perhaps the great hope of Barcelona. As for the front, in Barcelona they are already accelerating by the signing of Lautaro Martínez, apart from having a Griezmann who has not yet It has shown its highest level.