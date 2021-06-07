The alternatives that Luis Enrique handles in case Busquets misses the Eurocup

06/07/2021 at 2:12 PM CEST

Luis Enrique he still does not know if he can count on Sergio Busquets for the imminent Eurocup after the Barça midfielder tested positive for COVID-19. While waiting to know if Badia’s will be in the appointment or not, the coach’s obligation is to have a plan ‘B’ prepared in case the player ends up causing a drop. In that case, ‘Fought‘You will have to choose between youth or experience.

If the Asturian decided to make use of the Spanish under-21 team, the names of Well and Zubimendi they are the ones that are sounding the most to replace the azulgrana, whose characteristics and peculiarities are not easy to find, beyond their experience and ancestry.

In case that Luis Enrique consider a priority to replace a contrasted figure such as Sergio on the other also contrasted, there appear men like Saúl Ñíguez, Joan Jordán or Dani Parejo, the latter recent champion of the Europa League with Villarreal.

Of three, Saul He is the one who has gone with the ‘Roja’ the most, although the Atlético midfielder has just finished a season at a discreet level. Hence Joan Jordan, who has embroidered it with Sevilla, or Dani Parejo, also with a great course, have your options.

Remember that Busquets He traveled to Barcelona this Sunday to confine himself at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms and by the end of the week it will be known whether or not he can play the Eurocup.