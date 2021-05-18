The alternatives that Dortmund is considering if Jadon Sancho leaves

05/18/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Borussia Dortmund is studying different alternatives in case Jadon Sancho leaves the team this summer. After five seasons in Germany, the English winger could have as his main objective his return to English football. Interested clubs know the interest of Manchester United, who already asked about the footballer last summer.

Sancho arrived in Dortmund with just 17 years as a Manchester City youth squad. Now, at the age of 21, the player would have decided to take a new step in his career and join the other Manchester club alongside the ‘Red Devils’.

Jonathan Ikoné, first choice

As the French magazine France Football points out, the German club closely follows the French winger Jonathan Ikoné, currently in Lille de la Ligue 1. The arrival of Marco Rose to the benches of the Allianz Arena next season would be decisive to give the OK to the footballer from 23 years, priced at 25 million euros.

Ikoné has become a regular part of Galtier’s schemes on the French team. 4 goals and 4 assists in Ligue 1 this course would be reason enough for the German club to sign during the transfer market this summer.

Other alternatives

Along with Ikoné, Borussia Dortmund is considering other possibilities. Among the options are the Dutch footballer of PSV, Donyell Malen (22 years old), the Brazilian winger of Ajax, David neres (24 years old) and the Portuguese forward of Sporting de Lisboa, Pedro Gonçalves (22 years).

With the sale of Jadon sancho, whom the German club recently priced at a price of 78 million pounds (about 90 million euros), Dortmund would have enough money to undertake the signing of a substitute for guarantees.