The alternative to the Dacia Duster pick-up? The Renault Express and its many variants

The new Renault Express is already on sale in Spain. This new priced van boasts numerous configurations and variants. One of them, very striking, makes it possible to transform this vehicle into a peculiar and interesting alternative to the Dacia Duster pick-up.

It is now possible to configure the new Renault express in Spain. The new van from Renault has burst onto the scene with the aim of captivating the public that to date has been betting on the Dacia Dokker and is that it is positioned in the range of commercial vehicles of the diamond firm as a more affordable alternative to the iconic Renault Kangoo. A robust, reliable van capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding professionals.

The new Renault Express Box It has a cargo volume that reaches 3.7 cubic meters in the best of cases. In addition, distributed throughout the cabin there are numerous storage spaces that add up to about 48 liters of storage capacity. The French brand highlights that these spaces have been strategically distributed.

The new Renault Express is transformed into a peculiar pick-up

Renault Express, an alternative to the Dacia Duster pick-up?



From the moment the new Express debuted in society, both in format for the transport of passengers and goods, Renault highlighted the possibilities of configuration and, above all, of adaptation of this vehicle to fulfill different functions. One of the most interesting variants and / or transformations makes this van an alternative to the very interesting Dacia Duster pick-up.

In certain markets it is possible to purchase a Dacia Duster converted into a pick-up. A transformation carried out by the bodybuilder Romturingia, a specialist who actively collaborates with Dacia. In Romania it can be purchased officially through the brand itself, while in other European countries it is impossible to import it to have a “battle” vehicle for professionals who drive through difficult terrain.

The first project that aimed to make the Duster a pick-up generated a lot of interest. And it is that it opened the door to having a low-cost vehicle compared to the best-selling pick-ups in Europe. This particular «Renault Express pick-up»It is a more decaffeinated option for rural environments but it is also an equally valid mobility option.

The cargo area of ​​the new Renault Express transformed into a pick-up

Renault Express, a front-wheel drive pick-up



One of the big differences between these two pick-ups is that the vehicle based on the Duster does have 4×4 traction, while the Express is only marketed with front-wheel drive. The most powerful engine that we can find in the Express Van range is a 1.3-liter TCe 100 hp petrol block. All engines are associated with a six-speed manual gearbox.