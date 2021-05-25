The alternative to aesthetic medicine, in your hands

From Muy for FILORGA Laboratories

FILORGA Laboratories, first French laboratory in aesthetic medicine founded in 1978, increases its range of products TIME-FILLER with a new serum that provides your skin with the same active ingredients inspired by injectable aesthetic medicine treatments.

Drawing from its experience in the field of cutting-edge injectable treatments, the brand created a comprehensive anti-wrinkle formula, which has become its iconic product. Now the new serum TIME-FILLER INTENSIVE optimizes that formulation to address up to five types of physiological wrinkles with active ingredients that produce effects similar to botox and other aesthetic medicine techniques such as injectable hyaluronic acid treatments, peels, mesotherapy … In addition, with the addition of a plant active ingredient that promotes the synthesis of the protein Tenascin-X, generates a tightening film. A great novelty, since it fights neck wrinkles caused by the continued use of electronic devices.

TIME-FILLER INTENSIVE smoothes all types of wrinkles in 7 days (1).

Available at selected pharmacies, El Corte Inglés parapharmacies and Sephora stores. Also on the web es.filorga.com

(1) Clinical study – 30 volunteers – application twice a day for 7 days.