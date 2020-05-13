I have been recommended several times to get a “spiralizer”, in order to turn zucchini into a kind of vegetable spaghetti. Last night, out of curiosity, I tried looking for options on Amazon, but I made a mistake and hit the “s” instead of the “e”.

Amazon’s auto-complete feature worked quickly, and before I could correct my mistake, a small list of products appeared, headed by the popular Satisfyer.

What kinds of things have I been looking for to recommend this to me? I opened an incognito tab from the browser, tried using a VPN and realized that the results were the same.

It occurred to me to enter the letter “m” to check something. Indeed, the first product recommended by the auto-complete function are the “masks”, one of the most sought-after and necessary products in full quarantine.

I do not know how Amazon does to recommend products in the auto-complete function, but that it recommends “masks” (when entering the letter “m”) and “disposable gloves” (with the letter “g”) already indicates that It has to do with the most popular products of the moment.

Alphabet of the most popular searches and products of the moment on Amazon

For this reason, we have decided to do an alphabet of the pandemic on Amazon, with the products that top Amazon’s recommendations in full quarantine. There are many logical recommendations, and at the same time some surprises.

I must point out that are ordered by popularity order (The first one that appears, just after the letter, is the first product that Amazon recommends in the search engine).

TO: Wireless headphones, headphones, Alexa, AirPods

B: Bathroom scale, blender, kitchen scale, “dog poop bags”

C: Wireless Helmets, HDMI cable, flip flops, iPhone charger

D: External hard drive, mother’s day original gifts, automatic soap dispenser, hydroalcoholic gel dispenser

AND: Sports mat, yoga mats, electric juicer, soakers dogs

F: IPhone 11 case, A4 sheets, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 case, Fire TV Stick

G: Disposable gloves, hydroalcoholic gel hands, latex gloves, nitrile gloves

H: Humidifier, HDMI, Harry Potter, HP 304

I: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, incense, printer

J: Baby toys 1 year, Nintendo Switch games, kids toys 2 years, board games

K: Kitchen, Kindle Paperwhite 2020, kativa brazilian straightening, keratin brazilian straightening

L: LED room lights, LEGO, LED lights, thief plugs

M: Masks, ffp2 masks, antivirus masks, surgical masks

N: NERF, Nintendo Switch Games, razor barber, Nancy

Ñ: Ñac Ñac, Ñac Ñac the monster with books, wildebeest playmobil, Señora

OR: Ozone, oximeter, finger oximeter, makeup organizer

P: Inflatable pool, face protection screen, pool, removable pools

R: Wireless mouse, pens, smart watches woman, computer mouse

S: Satisfyer, hair dryer, women’s sports bra, mobile support

T: Infrared thermometer, tablet, bread toasters, mobile tripod

OR: Ukulele, USB, false nails, USB 128GB

V: Fan, stand fan, face protection visor, cellulite glass suction cups

W: PC webcam, webcam, walkie talkie kids, whiskey

X: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

AND: Yoga, yoga mat, yogurt makers with jars, yerba mate

Z: Shoemaker, house slippers for women, house slippers for men, house slippers for men

I think there are few “haikus” that describe this moment better than the following sequence of terms: “PC webcam, webcam, children’s walkie talkie, whiskeyAs we see, this list is a perfect thermometer of how a pandemic is lived inside your house in the middle of 2020.

As we see, Products related to hygiene and health reign (masks, hydroalcoholic gels, disposable gloves or face protection screen), those that make us feel comfortable at home (slippers, board games or incense) and those who watch that we do not go overweight (bathroom scale or sports mat) ).

It will be interesting to see how this “alphabet” evolves over the months, and if certain products and trends are here to stay or we are facing a boom that has to do with the moment we are living.

