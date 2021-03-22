The Alpha WOLF is a retro electric pick-up in a small bottle that promises up to 443 km of autonomy

The North American firm Alpha Motor Corporation continues to expand its family of electric cars. The ACE sports car and the ACE JAX SUV is now joined by its zero emission pick-up, the Alpha WOLF.

This compact electric pickup shares a platform with the other models of the American brand, in addition to its retro design, and can already be reserved. In your case, it ranges from $ 36,000 and $ 46,000 (about 30,200 and 38,600 euros at the current exchange rate).

More or less in the fork of your JAX SUV, although it is slightly cheaper. The brand remembers that these prices are before incentives.

The largest of the Alpha Motor





Of all the offshoots of Alpha Motor, this Alpha WOLF It is the largest, although it is merely 8 inches longer than the JAX SUV, being just as wide and slightly taller. Thus, this electric pick-up signs some levels of 4.76 m long, 1.93 wide and 1.68 high. And it approves two seats instead of the four of the SUV.

For its part, box offers a cargo space up to 978 liters and measures about 1.65 meters long, by 1.49 wide with a depth of 39.7 cm. Alpha promises that towing capacity It is 1,360 kg. An off-road suspension is also present on the menu, as well as off-road tires and a higher ground clearance than ACEs.

It is therefore a pick-up of smaller dimensions than those that the models in this segment usually have, which usually exceed five meters as is the case of the Toyota Hilux or the Nissan Navara.





The same goes for the Rivian R1T or the brutal and imminent Hummer EV, two other zero-emission trucks with which it therefore competes directly. The first reaches 5.47 m long, sets its width at just over two meters and reaches 1.81 m high, while the revived Hummer pick-up is 5.50 m long. 2.2 wide.

As for the mechanics, as with the rest of its brothers, the specifications are not yet revealed, but this Alpha WOLF can be selected either with two motors per axle, or with a single motor associated to the rear, being therefore of integral traction or rear propulsion.

And as for the drums can equip either one of 75 kWho well one of 85 kWh capacity, with which it promises 402 and 443 km of autonomy respectively. Although Alpha Motor indicates that they are still provisional figures pending approval, so they could vary.





In addition, in the images they portray a solar panel that can be attached to the box. They do not give details of this technology, but it is understood that it could help increase autonomy, as could the Tesla Cybertruck and as the new Toyota Prius Plug-In does.

With regard to aesthetics, it follows the line of the rest of the Alpha and boasts a front very similar to that of the SUV, with reinforcements for defenses, that we also find on the rear fenders. The small orthogonal headlights integrated into the thin grill are also present, as well as the two additional round ones, in addition to the Auxiliary ceiling LEDs.

The bodywork is painted in this first preview in SF Blue, which according to Alpha Motor is inspired by the color of the San Francisco sky.





For its part, the cabin presents the same Minamalist design, where a digital instrumentation and a generous tablet-style multimedia display and vertical arrangement, as for example with the Tesla Model S and X.

The brand points out that it has charging ports for mobile devices, speakers, several storage spaces (in the doors or the glove compartment for example) and that the seats are ergonomically reinforced.

With the entire family already being, it only remains to see if the reserves are sufficient to ensure the production of these unique electric cars. And know its final specifications, of course.

