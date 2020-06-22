You can now visit the Spanish collection with all the security measures

The museum is waiting to receive the Dakar Hilux and the Daytona Cadillac

The Fernando Alonso museum has reopened its doors this Monday, after three months of closure by covid-19. The staff has adapted the route to avoid crowds and receives fans again from today with all the guarantees of safety, while waiting for the arrival of the Toyota Hilux of the Dakar and the Cadillac of the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Alonso fans are in luck because today the museum of his idol reopens. The private collection of Spanish can now be visited after having been closed to the public for three months. In this time, the organization has worked to offer a 100% safe visit in times of covid-19.

The building, in which it will be mandatory to wear a mask since it is a closed space, is equipped with hydroalcoholic gel for hand disinfection. The arrangement of the cars and objects remains, but the museum debuts tourmarked with signage, to avoid crowds.

Among the rules introduced by the museum by the covid-19 is that of acquiring tickets online, on the museum’s website. The entrance will be made with a time pass and in a group of maximum six people.

The museum maintains the collection it had before the worldwide covid-19 outbreak and is awaiting the arrival of the Toyota Hilux from the Dakar and the Cadillac DPi with which Fernando won the 24 Hours of Daytona 2019. The desire is to have these two novelties for this summer, but they depend on both Toyota and Cadillac for shipping.

“Our desire is to have them for this summer season, but we depend on Toyota and the Cadillac,” they say from the museum.

Regarding the karting circuit, it must be remembered that the 2020 edition of the Karting Campus has been canceled by the covid-19 and that the route is currently only open to members, who can use it with specific sanitary measures. The staff is now working on opening the track for events in the coming weeks.

