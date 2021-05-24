The almost non-existent relations of Spain and Belarus

Belarus’ decision of landing a European plane to stop a journalist critical of the regime has caused a real earthquake in the European Union. If in 2020 this former Soviet country accumulated covers due to the massive protests of its population against the Government of Alexander Lukashenko, which accumulates six terms and almost 27 years at the head of the nation, in this 2021 the arrest of Roman Protasevich it has also been surrounded by controversy.

The Belarusians interfered in a commercial flight that had as origin and destination two countries of the European Union (Greece and Lithuania) and under the pretext of an alleged bomb threat, they took the opportunity to arrest this opposition journalist. A situation that further weakens Belarus’ diplomatic relations with the EU.

Belarusians demonstrate in Madrid against Lukashenko. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And it is that you cannot forget that the country has up to three land borders with it (Lithuania, Latvia and Poland). In the case of Spain, the bilateral relations between both nations they have always been rare.

They started in 1992, shortly after its independence from the Soviet Union, and continues to the present day, but it has never been an important partner for Spanish interests.

Good proof of this is that Belarusians occupy 106th as a customer and 130th as a supplier in the classifications of countries by Spanish exports and imports respectively, according to official data.

This remoteness is also shown in the fact that Spain does not have an embassy in Belarus, although there is diplomatic representation through an honorary consulate in Minsk, as well as a Spanish Visa Application Collection Center.

It must be taken into account that the Spanish State has 215 Embassies and Consulates in the world, a wide international presence which is not reflected in the Belarusian country as it is not considered so far as a strategic place for the foreign interests of Spain.

Therefore, they are the Spanish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General of Spain in Moscow those who are in charge of matters relating to Belarus. Although the official data show that in recent years there has been a certain rapprochement, although still very tepid.

The best example is that in 2018 Belarusians decided to open an embassy in Madrid which is currently in operation and which was added to the two honorary consulates that were already in the country, in the cities of Barcelona and Alicante.

The Spanish embassy in Moscow is the one in charge of the affairs of Spain in Belarus. (Photo by Artyom Geodakyan TASS via Getty Images)

To this is added a slight increase in bilateral trade characterized by exports from Spain to Belarus of machinery and mechanical appliances, motor vehicles, iron and steel manufactures and electrical appliances and material, and imports of furniture, fertilizers and glass.

Currently agreements are being negotiated in different areas (criminal cooperation, civil cooperation and political consultations between Foreign Ministries) and attempts are being made to stimulate traditionally almost non-existent relations.

France, Italy and Germany are

So much so that the issuance of visas to residents of Belarus who intend to travel to Spain corresponds to the embassy of France in Minsk due to the absence of an embassy, ​​although the Spanish State has also opened a visa outsourcing center in the Belarusian capital.

In this sense, other European powers such as the aforementioned case of France, in addition to Italy or Germany They do have an embassy in the former Soviet nation, so Spain is the only one of the four EU countries that does not have diplomatic representation at the highest level.

Regarding the Spanish position in the pro-democracy protests that took place in 2020, was aligned with the European Union and it was characterized by the defense of the protesters’ right to express themselves and by the condemnation of violence and repression exercised by the State.

It remains to be seen how this affects latest incident to bilateral relations Belarusians with the European Union as a whole and with Spain in particular. The steps forward taken in recent years may now be several backward.

