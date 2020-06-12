It will be neither as long nor as nourished as it usually is, but it will be. The board of trustees of the Almagro Classic Theater Festival already announced last week that the event would continue this summer despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus and this morning the program was presented, smaller than in other years and without an international presence, giving priority to support for Spanish creators. It will open on July 14 with the show In Another Strange Kingdom, a production conceived during confinement and based on a selection of lesser-known poetic and dramatic texts by Lope de Vega, performed by the actors of the Young National Classical Theater Company. It is an initial statement of what this new edition wants to be: a commitment to recover the poetry and values ​​that permeated the Spanish Golden Age, “from the freedom that has been so highly valued in these times of confinement to justice and solidarity how present they have also been in these months “, as a step forward” towards a normality in which life can be lived in all its splendor “, as stated by the artistic director of the event, Ignacio García.

It will be the first of 44 performances that will run until July 26 under the motto Of a thousand tastes of love, the full soul, verse by María de Zayas, with a program exclusively made up of national companies and organized by four shows by the National Company of Classic Theater (CNTC) and five arrivals from the Valencian Community, guest of honor of this edition. From the CNTC, in addition to the opening montage In another strange kingdom, Alma y palabra will be seen. San Juan de la Cruz, by José Carlos Plaza based on poems by San Juan de la Cruz, performed and directed by Lluís Homar, accompanied on stage by actress Adriana Ozores and pianist Emili Brugalla; Tirant, by Joanot Martorel, co-produced with the Valencian Institute of Culture, and Andanzas y entremeses by Juan Rana, a co-production with the Ron Lalá company.

Companies such as the Teatro del Velador, La Maquinaria Real, 2CR Teatro, Factoría Teatro or Clásico On The Road will also participate and prominent names from the Spanish scene will perform such as Alberto San Juan, with his recital Polvo enamorado, by authors of the Golden Age, or Rafael Álvarez, El Brujo, who will present El lazarillo de Tormes and poems.

The festival will last half the usual, with a decrease of 70% in the number of performances compared to those scheduled last year. The number of venues for performances has also been reduced, as the smaller ones have been eliminated in order to maintain the safety distance between spectators and outdoor spaces have been given priority. There will be programming in the Corral de Comedias, the flagship of the festival, the Adolfo Marsillach theater, the Old Renaissance University of Almagro and the Palacio de los Oviedo, the old summer cinema recovered as a stage space two years ago. The capacity will depend on what the health authorities dictate at that time.