Interior of the Corral de Comedias de Almagro.

The Almagro Classical Theater Festival will be held from July 14 to 26, half of what usually lasts and with a decrease of 70% in the number of performances compared to those scheduled last year. Today its board of trustees has decided this, which has opted to maintain the activity even in a reduced format to contribute to the recovery of stage activity in Spain. Twenty companies will participate in person and another five will offer online shows for children.

In a telematic press conference, the festival’s director, Ignacio García, explained that the number of venues for performances has also been reduced, as the smaller ones have been eliminated in order to maintain a safe distance between spectators. There will be programming in the Corral de Comedias, the flagship of the festival, the Adolfo Marsillach theater, the Old Renaissance University of Almagro and the Palacio de los Oviedo, the old summer cinema recovered as a stage space two years ago. “What we do not know yet is the capacity, because this will depend on the phase in which the province is when the festival is held. We will be selling tickets with the capacity allowed at all times and then more will be added if appropriate, ”he said.

The conditions under which the performances will take place have not yet been determined. The National Institute of Performing Arts and Culture, which is one of the festival’s patrons, is developing, in collaboration with the sector’s associations, a protocol for sanitary measures that serves as a reference in all communities. “We will abide by the recommendations of that document and the regulations established by the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha. Both in relation to the safety distance, as in the issue of capacity or the mandatory use of masks. We hope, of course, that culture will not be penalized with restrictions that are not imposed in other spaces: just as soccer players will have to approach each other at certain times, actors should be able to do so as well, “reflected García.

The schedule will not be presented until next June 10, but the director of the event has already advanced that there will be no international companies. “For two reasons: because we cannot guarantee that all movements from abroad in July are possible and because we want to dedicate all our resources to supporting national companies and creators,” he explained.