The alliance that will shake the streaming industry

Warner continues to increase its strength to take the streaming market. A union with other companies places it near the top.

The world’s great telecommunications company, AT&T, just announced the merger of its entertainment division, WarnerMedia, with the media conglomerate Discovery, an alliance which is projected to be the great threat of current streaming platforms.

The above indicates that franchises such as cartoon Network, Animal Planet, TNT, TBS Y DC they could coincide in the same place with their best titles.

As it was known, the new entity will be 71% owned by AT&T, while 29% will go to Discovery studios, creating a new alternative that competes with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y Disney +.

This being the case, what will happen to HBO Max It is uncertain. The catalog is part of the group Warner, while for its part there is also Discovery +. The first has almost 64 million subscribers and the second with 15 million. So a collision would ensure practically 80,000,000 users.

However, the possibility of creating a new option independent of the two mentioned above is not ruled out.

One of the characteristics that attracts many of the project is that Discovery owns the rights to the sports channel Eurosport, so the transmission of competences on the site would be a novelty. Likewise, the dispute would not only be in the field of film and television entertainment, but also in sports.

This news appears along with the strength that has been gaining Paramount +. The latter has taken over the royalties and transmission rights of various products that were part of other entities. Among these, for example, the presence of the A series, Italian football, as well as great series.

Evil, Seal Team Y Clarice are some of the productions that this platform now has, which obtained its credentials through its agreement with the powerful CBS. It should be noted that this is one of the television networks with the most dominance in the USA.

Could the Netflix monopoly be near the end?