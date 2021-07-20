The alley-oop between Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the most watched play of the NBA Finals 2021

The amazing alley-oop between Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo that sealed the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals has become the most watched play of the tie in social networks.

The magnificent resolution of the fifth meeting accumulates more than 50 million views on all platforms of the US competition. It will be another of the plays that will become part of the collective imagination of the league.

Tonight, starting at 3:00 am peninsular, the Bucks will seek to win the ring before their public at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.