The alleged son of Julio Iglesias asks for support from the Medical Association

The alleged son of singer Julio Iglesias, Javier Sánchez Santos, has asked the College of Physicians to support the appeal he filed before the Supreme Court to agree with the paternity recognition process and act like this “in defense of genetic truth”.

The defense of Javier Sánchez, exercised by the lawyer Fernando Osuna, has released a statement this Saturday in which he requests support from the College of Physicians of Valencia, Spain, the World Health Organization and other international entities on understanding that “Justice cannot contradict Science”.

He does so shortly after Javier Sánchez presented a appeal against inadmissibility of your case by the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Previously, in May, the Tenth Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia revoked the sentence by which the Court of First Instance 13 of Valencia estimated the paternity lawsuit filed by Javier Sánchez, 44, against the singer.

The Hearing appreciated the appeals presented by the defendant and by the Prosecutor’s Office when admitting exception of “res judicata”, without going into analyzing the merits of the matter, given that the alleged son had already filed other legal actions previously.

To initiate this process, the plaintiff presented a DNA test that was performed on a bottle that Julio José Iglesias, son of the famous Spanish singer, had used and that he fell out of his car when parking on a beach.

Now Javier Sánchez’s lawyer highlights that this DNA test is “99% coincident” and “To maintain the opposite would be like saying that the Ebro river does not pass through Zaragoza”, and reflects that if the singer has refused to take the DNA test it is because “he knows that the genetic analysis is going to make him a father.”

“Justice in this case, not in others, has to adhere to or go hand in hand with Science and not the other way around “, he adds, and reiterates that in this process “there is no res judicata”, holding that “if there is, in these cases it declines, it does not prevail.”