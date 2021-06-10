the alleged romance of Kanye West and Irina Shayk

Sources that spread the rumor

The first medium to publicize the alleged romance between Kanye and Irina was the Instagram account of “celebrity gossip”, @DeuxMoiAlthough it is not a 100% reliable source, its rumors almost always end up being reality. DeuxMoi shared a few weeks ago that a source assured him: “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk, also known as the mother of Bradley Cooper’s baby.”

As we mentioned at the beginning, TMZ reaffirmed the rumor a few hours ago claiming that the paparazzi yesterday captured Irina and Kanye walking together in France on the occasion of the designer’s 44th birthday. The media assures that the singer and the model were seen smiling and walking through the corridors of a luxury boutique hotel with some friends, but also alone and supposedly, they looked like a couple because they were “100% romantically together”, TMZ described.

On the other hand, The Daily Mail has proof that they were actually together in France. Check out the photos here. While The Sun shared a month ago images in which the model is supposedly discreetly supporting Kanye by wearing a t-shirt that he designed for Balenciaga.