It has been speculating for some time about the new Apple glasses focused on augmented reality (AR for its acronym in English). Now we have new information leaked by a youtuber that reveals some features, details, price and until an approximate date when they will be available in the market.

The information comes from youtuber Jon Prosser, whose channel is somewhat trustworthy in terms of leaks and details of new Apple products. According to them Apple Glass will have a price of 499 USD, that is, an approximate of 11,830 MXN. But in the case of Apple, that could not be all, since the cost of the graduation of the crystals (in case you require it) will be charged separately.

The Apple Glass could be presented between the last quarter of this 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 according to the youtuber, all depending on the situation of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic of course. That would mean that its arrival on the market could happen between mid-2021 or even until next year.

As for the model and design of the Apple Glass, Prosser said he saw a prototype made entirely of plastic, although he points out that the final model could look more like ordinary glasses. Also at launch the glasses will only be available with transparent lenses, or in other words, there will be no version of sunglasses. This is because the display does not work properly on an opaque lens.

Other interesting features are that Apple Glass they would have a LiDAR sensor on the right arm of the lenses, while they would lack a camera for security reasons. Although they can scan QR codes (the ones with the Apple watermark at least). Finally, it seems that the data processing of the lenses will be carried out on another device such as the iPhone.

