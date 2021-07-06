The alleged plot of Spider-Man 3 and summary of rumored characters

The anticipation of having the first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” It does not stop growing. In fact, it’s already gotten to the point of joking about when the expected trailer will be released. And it remains to be seen if that first trailer that arrives will clarify some of the multiple rumors that are sounding about the film.

There are many insiders who have been offering details of what we would see in this film. All pointing in the line of the spider-verse, that is to say, that in this film versions of Spider-Man and villains seen in previous films of the wall-crawler would return. One of the insiders who has offered more information is Daniel Richtman or DanielRPK, pointing in the line that we will see the Sinister six and that the Green Goblin, played by Willem dafoe, would be the main villain.

In addition, a few days, he assured that the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearance would occur mid-movie, and not in the last act as had been said in the past, to ensure that since its appearance, Maguire and Garfield would share the limelight of the movie with Holland.

You have now provided a quick summary of all the information you know about the film, shelling from the beginning to the end of the movie, obviously entering what we can consider spoilers. It does not come to according to what details, well there are details that he does not knowbut they do summarize the overall plot of the movie from start to finish, and that’s what we’re offering here.

Characters that we would see in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Before going into detail about what was said by DanielRPK, it should be put in a situation with a list of all the characters that have sounded that we would see in this movie, indicating if they are confirmed or if they are only rumored.

Allies

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) – Confirmed Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) – Confirmed MJ (Zendaya) – Confirmed Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) – Confirmed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) – Confirmed J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) – Confirmed ( practically, though not directly) Wong (Benedict Wong) – Rumored Daredevil (Charlie Coxx) – Rumored Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) – Rumored Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) – Rumored Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) – Rumored Gwen Stacy ( Emma Stone) – Rumored

Villains

Electro (Jamie Foxx) – Confirmed Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) – Confirmed Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) – Rumored Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) – Rumored The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) – Rumored Rhino (Paul Giamatti) – Rumored

Other secondary

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) – Rumored Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) – Confirmed Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) – Confirmed Julius Dell (JB Smoove) – Confirmed Coach Wilson (Hannibal Buress) – Confirmed Roger Harrington (Martin Starr) – Rumored

What would happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Peter’s life is ruined after his identity was revealed at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” by Mysterio. Now he faces a trial. Matt Murdock is his lawyer, thus having the return of Charlie Cox after playing the character in the series “Marvel’s Daredevil.” DanielRPK has explicitly ruled out a She-Hulk cameo.

Peter goes to Doctor Strange to ask him to cast a spell so that everyone will forget that he is Spiderman. Something goes wrong with the spell and they break reality and bring Spidey’s villains from other dimensions into the mainline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is where we would have the great villain returns, which according to Daniel would be the following:

The Green Goblin from Spider-Man (2002) Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 (2004) Sandman from Spider-Man 3 (2007) The Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014 )

Strange locks them in a special prison that he has created. Norman Osborn talks to the others asking them what is the last thing they remember and they all say that Spider-Man killed them. Strange wants to take them back to their dimensions but the villains are afraid that returning means that they will be right where they were, that is, that they will die again. However, it should be remembered that Sandman did not die at the end of Spider-Man 3.

Norman manipulates Peter into releasing them making him feel guilty for their deaths. Peter has a fight with Strange and breaks the key (a cube) that is holding them prisoner and the villains are now free. They start acting like villains again and destroy parts of New York. To stop them Peter somehow brings Tobey and Andrew to the MCU to help him.

There is a huge rematch between Spider-Man Tobey and Ock and between Andrew’s Spider-Man and Electro. The final battle is at the Statue of Liberty with the three Spideys fighting the Sinister Six. However, as we know he has only made reference to five villains. DanielRPK says he doesn’t know who the sixth villain is. Previous rumors have featured actor Paul Giamatti’s Rhino that we also saw in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”.

In the ending, the Green Goblin would kill a main character and Holland’s Peter Parker almost kills the Goblin accordingly, but ultimately decides not to.

