Social networks have once again played a trick on the Asturian actress Paula Echevarría, which has given the actress the opportunity to share an important reflection with her followers.Of course, without escaping criticism.

The actress,who remains confined to her home next to Miguel Torres and her daughter Daniella, has confessed to her followers that one of the things she misses the most is traveling,one of his great passions, thus sharing some intimate photos of his trip to Morocco with the footballer.

But an optical effect in one of the most romantic images made his account fill with comments ensuring that he has a “hickey” on his neck. So many must have been the comments repeating the same thing, that Paula wanted to clarify that it was due to an optical effect and shared a reflection on it. “I am very sorry to disappoint those who have seen a hickey in this photo, that I have nothing against them … neither who says it nor the hickeys … But this is a clear example of many of the things that happen sometimes on social networks, taking something for granted with the naked eye, and that’s why I want to clarify it, “the actress began, who immediately shared a photo of the same moment from another perspective in which it was shown that the stain of her neck was due to the ball of her earring.

“It is the ball of my earring !!! So no, there was no hickey, but a lot of passion …This is nonsense and I don’t care, but this is a moral so that before judging an image with the naked eye, we stop to think, don’t you think? “ended the Asturian woman, settling the controversy.

However, on social networks there are always many who have not understood that David Bustamante’s ex-wife enters the game of these controversies.

