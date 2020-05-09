The drug trafficker Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, known as ”Chino Anthrax”, and who was a member of the Sinaloa Cartel, violated the house arrest in which he was in southern California and is under arrest warrant.

According to judicial documents to which Efe had access this Saturday, on Wednesday of this week Aréchiga Gamboa was not located by the security forces at the home where he was serving his probation since three days earlier, after serving part of his sentence in a federal prison in San Diego.

In the house, the belongings were not found either, only Aréchiga Gamboa’s cell phone.

Following the agents’ report, federal judge Dana Sabraw issued an order this Friday to locate and capture him.

Court documents recall that when Aréchiga Gamboa was released on parole and left the San Diego Metropolitan Correctional Center prison, where he served 87 months in prison, he was reminded to notify 10 days in advance, or 72 hours in extraordinary situations. , any change of residence.

“On or before May 6, Mr. Aréchiga Gamboa changed his place of residence without notifying the probation officer,” the report reads, adding: “Aréchiga Gamboa, weeks after his supervised release, apparently escaped. At the moment, it is unknown where he is. “

In December 2013, Aréchiga Gamboa, designated by the USA as the leader of the “Anthrax”, the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel, was captured by Interpol at the Amsterdam airport, (Netherlands), and in July of the following year transferred to San Diego, California, to answer charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy.

In May 2015, Aréchiga Gamboa pleaded guilty in US federal court to transporting cocaine and marijuana in the country.

Shortly before being arrested, and in his attempt to evade justice, he lived under the name of Norberto Sicairos García, had undergone plastic surgery on his face, and even attempted to alter his fingerprints.

Police authorities asked the Sabraw that, in the event of Aréchiga Gamboa being captured, he be sentenced to nine months in prison and a 51-month increase in his probation.

