The allegation of Pedro Piqueras in ‘Informativos Telecinco’ for what happened with Monastery and Churches: “Enough already”

The shock experienced this Friday in the electoral debate of Cadena SER by the Vox candidate, Rocío Monastery, and that of United We Can, Pablo Iglesiashas had a full impact on the election campaign in Madrid. The two electoral debates that were scheduled for this next week, on RTVE and La Sexta, have been canceled after the refusal of parties such as Más Madrid or Unidas Podemos to debate with Vox.

In this context, the journalist Pedro Piqueras It has been forceful when it comes to telling Telecinco News everything that happened. With the serious demeanor, Piqueras began the newscasts on Friday night showing the images of the moment in which Pablo Iglesias left the debate.

“We are attending increasingly serious moments as a consequence of extremism. The image of the day is this: Pablo Iglesias’ abandonment of a debate on Cadena SER after trying, unsuccessfully, for the Vox candidate to condemn serious threats of which he even questioned their veracity, “said the presenter at the beginning of the information space.

In Piqueras’ opinion, this tense moment has “busted the debate and almost the campaign. But all this would not be understood if we did not remember that previously, yesterday, the Minister of the Interior (Fernando Grande-Marlaska), the candidate of Podemos in Madrid (Pablo Iglesias) and the Director of the Civil Guard (María Gámez) received paths letters with bullets, and next to them, in the text, a very clear death threat“.

The Telecinco communicator has regretted that these threats “serve to further stress Spanish political life“.

As a sign of this polarization, the newscast has shown recent statements by Abascal at a rally and by Irene Montero in the Senate. It was then that Piqueras intervened to make an appeal: “We could say that enough of stones against those attending a political rally, of course, and enough of daily concentrations of harassment before the addresses. Enough of graffiti in the headquarters of any party, enough of fanaticism, enough of pointing out journalists for giving an opinion, saying or warning about the growth of extremism, “denounced Piqueras.

“Where many want moderation and respect, others seek hostility and confrontation“added the presenter.” All that call for moderation becomes inconsistent when this happened just a few minutes ago, “he concluded before showing some statements by Rocío Monasterio at a rally addressing Pablo Iglesias with a” close the door to the leave”.