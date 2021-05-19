The all or nothing of PSG begins with the Cup final against Monaco

05/19/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

EFE

The Paris Saint-Germain This Wednesday the final of the French Cup before him Monaco, in a week in which the Parisians can win two titles – the Cup and the League – or be left empty-handed for the first time in almost ten years.

The multi-million dollar project PSG will have their first test of the week before the competent Monaco from Cesc Fabregas Y Wissam Ben Yedder, in a match that takes place behind closed doors at the legendary Stade de France (outskirts of Paris) at 21:15 local time (19:15 GMT).

The brazilian Neymar, sanctioned for accumulation of warnings, will be the great absentee unless the National Olympic and Sports Committee of France (CNOSF) accepts the appeal of the PSG. Also the defender Presnel Kimpembe he is punished. “We still do not know if we can count on them. We are waiting for the decision,” said the coach of the PSG, the Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, at the press conference prior to the game.

Pochettino He warned that “Monaco is a solid team, with quality”, which will make things difficult for his squad. And although he acknowledged that his men could “be better” physically at the end of this demanding season, he did not stop emphasizing that they are “fine”.

In addition, he stressed that “in a final there is an extra motivation, energy”Therefore, he considered that the physical factor will not be the determining factor: “the team arrives well and mentally it will arrive well, because everyone is excited to be able to play a final”. The PSG is the “cupbearer king” in France, with 13 wound, while the Monaco it has 5. Both teams also have a chance of beating the League this weekend.

After having trimmed two points on the last date, the PSG is in second place in the championship, just one point behind Lille, when there is only one day left. In this last match against Brest, it would be enough to improve the leader’s result, which is measured by Angers, to be champion.

The Monaco, third, three points from Lille already two of PSG, would be champion thanks to a carom. You need both of you to lose and win at Lens Loosely (in the event of a tie, goal difference counts).

Probable lineups

Monaco: Majecki; Sidibé, Maripán, Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Martins, Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder and Volland.

PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Bakker; Di María, Paredes, Herrera, Rafinha; Kean and Mbappé.