The AliExpress price bargain is over

AliExpress is a website known for its low prices. But very soon, everything that this platform sells is going to be a little more expensive. As of July 1, All products that come from China will be subject to a new rate that will make them more expensive.

As reported by ADSL Zone, In just a few weeks, a new collection regulation will come into force in the European Union that will apply VAT to all products imported from China. It is a procedural change that affects companies that have e-commerce. The aim is to adapt the rule to the new times, with a double objective: to simplify procedures by reducing the administrative burden for companies and at the same time reducing the gap that exists in the Member States between the expected VAT and the amount collected.

The price bargain on AliExpress is over: this is the new customs tax . / Evgenia Novozhenina

This measure was included within the VAT reform that the EU approved in 2015 to end tax fraud. Subsequently, in 2017, a new measure plan divided into two parts was approved, the first of which was introduced in 2019 and the second will now be introduced in the second half of 2021.

At first, the measure was to take effect on January 1, 2021, but the arrival of the pandemic has caused it to be delayed to July 1.

Up to now, Every time a product is sold through an ecommerce within the European Union, the VAT that is applied is that of the country of origin, unless the annual turnover of the ecommerce exceeds a certain amount, which in Spain is 35,000 euros.

Thus, if an online store sells products worth more than that amount to another country, the seller had to register and pay VAT in the buyer country. But as long as that limit is not exceeded, the VAT is paid by the buyer to the property of the country of origin of the merchandise, and the rate that is paid is the one in force in the seller’s country.

With these reforms, basically, all Chinese companies or companies from countries outside the European Union will have to have a new VAT in Spain if your sales are greater than 10,000 euros for distance sales. Currently this only applied to physical sales, and with figures ranging from 35,000 to 100,000 euros, in addition to only applying to physical sales.

This small legal vacuum meant that purchases from China did not have to pay VAT. That will change with the IOSS, or Import One Stop Shop. Under current law, any order to China valued at more than 22 euros, you have to pay VAT. Therefore, sellers in China have it very easy: declare the product for a lower value, be it a mobile or a tablet. Most pass without problems because all the millions that are received cannot be opened.

But the law also aims avoid inequalities, Since the Sales via electronic commerce to countries outside the European Union are exempt from VAT. That is why the paradox arose that it may be cheaper to buy a product that comes from China than to buy the same product if it comes from our own city or from a neighboring European country.

With the new law, all products, They are worth what they are worth, they will have to pay VAT based on the declared value. Thus, from July 1, 2021, there will be two options to pay VAT. Orders of more than 150 euros continue as before, where they are subject to mandatory inspection and VAT, duties and other import-related taxes must be paid. The change is for those of less than 150 euros.

A) Yes, if the order is worth less than 150 euros, online stores will have to collect VAT from the user, and then enter it in the EU at the one-stop shop. Thanks to this, the import process is simplified, since you do not have to individually control all the orders that arrive. Another option is that, if the seller has not taken advantage of this one-stop-shop modality, it is for the user to do all the paperwork and have to pay VAT upon receipt.

