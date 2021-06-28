The aliens from the hollows

Aliens sell

I’d be lying if I said I was surprised by Loeb’s leap from science magazines to airport bestseller. It was a matter of time, given his bizarre claims about what all comet and asteroid experts – he is not – consider a rock between 100 and 250 meters long and 20 and 50 meters thick. A prestigious astrophysicist who goes off the hook saying that it may in fact be “a solar candle made by intelligent beings” is an expert in the publishing industry. Loeb’s book is most likely a bestseller, but that does not imply that his claims are substantiated. Only the aliens sell.

He knows. It has not been with Oumuamua the first time he has turned to them for newspaper headlines and magazine covers. In March 2017, months before the discovery of the first interstellar asteroid, he suggested that fast radio bursts (FRBs), millisecond emissions that have intrigued scientists for more than a decade, could have their origin in the driving beams of, again, alien solar sailboats. Their way of acting is reminiscent of that of pseudohistorians and ufologists who, as soon as they are unable to come up with an explanation for something that surprises them, they turn to the Martian wild card. And, also, that of the believers of all ages who have resorted to divinity to explain the unexplained, be it thunder or human existence.

The God of the gaps of knowledge has been succeeded by the aliens of the gaps, lately very active. Last September, Venus came alive after a group of scientists announced in Nature Astronomy that they had detected in its atmosphere phosphane, a gas that some microbes and industrial activity generate on Earth. The authors said that on the neighboring planet, a hell with a surface temperature at which lead melts, its origin could be an unknown geochemical or photochemical process, although they added that it could also be due, as in our world, to microbes. In the presentation of the finding, they included a slide with this phrase: “We are not saying that we have found life on Venus.” Guess which was the most repeated headline in the media? “Possible signs of life found on Venus.” Weeks later and suspecting that the presence of phosphane was probably due to a measurement error, some media murmured Diego where they had shouted I say, and have opted for the same discretion when two recent studies have not detected phosphane of yore.

Just mention the ETs in passing to take over the stage. If four or five possible explanations are cited for something enigmatic and one of them involves aliens, it will be the one that makes the headlines. Remember the case, also recent, of KIC 8462852, a star that is about 1500 light years from us. It is popularly known as Tabby’s star, after Tabetha S. Boyajian, an astronomer who led the team that in 2015 detected strange fluctuations in its light. Astrophysicists consider several explanations for this phenomenon: the youth of the star, planetary debris, a cloud of comets … And, also, that these changes in luminosity are due to an astroengineering project. That is to say, aliens.

According to some, as in the case of Oumuamua, in the case of Tabby’s star we would be talking about a very advanced civilization. Because what would cause the fluctuations in luminosity would be, in his opinion, a megastructure in the style of what we know as a Dyson sphere. In 1960, the physicist Freeman Dyson proposed that there could be civilizations that, to take full advantage of energy, enveloped their star with a sphere whose radius was equivalent to that of the orbit of a planet. A spherical structure the size of Earth’s orbit and centered on the Sun – that would be a Dyson sphere.

Can Oumuamua be an alien ship? Can. Can there be life on Venus? It can, although it would be very different from the one we know. Could aliens be building a megastructure around KIC 8462852? They can. The problem is that it is not enough that something can be for it to be. As Carl Sagan said, “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” and in these three cases do not exist at the moment. Furthermore, if we unsheathe Occam’s razor, there are other possible explanations that are simpler – and therefore more likely – than alien activity, be it microbial or intelligent.

Turning to aliens when we don’t have a naturalistic explanation for something is just as intellectually honest as laying hold of God. It is the easiest, but it is not credible unless proof is presented to show it.