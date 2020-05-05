Share

Image Comics has announced The Walking Dead: The Alien, a story that will be released in an oversized hardcover edition.

Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment have announced that the story by Brian K. Vaughan and artist Marcos Martín (Friday) from Panel Syndicate, The Walking Dead: The Alien, will be launched in a large hardcover.

“I am a big fan of Vaughan and Martin’s work,” said the co-creator of The walking dead Robert Kirkman in a statement. “I’ve been very hesitant to allow someone to play in The Walking Dead’s sandbox in comic book form, but when the opportunity arose for these gentlemen to show what Charlie Adlard and I had been up to, I took the opportunity. It is remarkable what Vaughan and Martin have accomplished in an independent story. A story with as much heart and emotion told in a much more succinct way than I have been able to. I am so excited to finally share this story with a wider audience in this spectacular hardcover edition. ”

The Walking Dead: The Alien was originally released digitally via Panel Syndicate and as a large single issue in 2016 for Local Comic Book Store Day. However, this new edition marks the first time it will be printed in hardcover format, and will also include unpublished designs, sketches and designs.

The Walking Dead: The Alien, by Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin, goes on sale on July 29 in the USA, we will have to wait for the announcement in Spain of this fantastic story featuring Rick Grimes’ brother, Jeff, which He is trapped in the city of Barcelona (Spain) when the Zombie apocalypse breaks out globally. Jeff will try to leave the country and return to his family in the United States.

Share