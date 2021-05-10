The Alhambra recovers night visits to Nasrid palaces and Generalife

The Alhambra of Granada recover night visits from next Tuesday to the Nasrid palaces and the Generalife a few days after the end of the state of alarm and, therefore, the abolition of the night curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As reported by the Board that manages the Nasrid monument, visits can be made from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 p.m. to 11.30 p.m., for which it has already put on sale the tickets that can be purchased through the Internet.

The nocturnal visit of the Nasrid palaces allows to know this space with a special lighting of spaces that are identified with the sultan who ordered them to be built, while also including the Palace of Carlos V and the Puerta de la Justicia.

The visits to the gardens and the Generalife, which allows you to check the Paseo de los Nogales of this enclave at night and runs through, among other spaces, the Paseo de los Cipreses, the North area of ​​the New Gardens and the Low Gardens.

The third option To see the monumental enclosure of the Alhambra at night is the Dobla de Oro, which includes the Bañuelo, the Corral del Carbón, the Moorish House, the Dar al-Horra Palace, the Chapiz House, the Zafra House and the Nasrid palaces of the Alhambra.