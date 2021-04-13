The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be delayed a few months for … Technical adjustments?

The continuity of Alfa Romeo is a constant problem throughout the last years. It is difficult to understand that a firm with its tradition and sporting tradition is not capable of capturing the public’s attention. One of the possible explanations for these problems has to do with the «Lurching» that the defunct FCA Group has given. Especially when it comes to position your models in the market. Now, Stellantis has a big hot potato.

The creation of the four world car manufacturer represents a breath of fresh air for Alfa Romeo. Especially in terms of investments and the possibility of developing new models. Its range, today, is made up of Giulia and Stelvio, very competent products that have not finished curdling. The Alfa Romeo Tonale It should be a shock, but it looks like it will be delayed again. At least, it is what several sources indicate and Do you know why?

Apparently, Jean-Philippe Imparato wants the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV to have more power …

Apparently Automotive News has had access to vital information. The new CEO of the firm, Jean-Philippe Imparato, wants a better performance of the PHEV system. As we all know, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale is built on the same platform that brings the Jeep Compass to life. This model has two Plug-In Hybrid versions with 190 hp and 240 hp respectively. And precisely its power would be the new china in the shoe …

If you do a little memory, you will remember that Imparato was in charge of Peugeot. In its time, the French firm carried out the development of the Peugeot 3008 PHEV and the result has been magnificent. So much so that the most powerful version has all-wheel drive and one combined power greater than 300 hp. Well, the new Alfa Romeo manager would like the Tonale not only to match this power, but to exceed it.

This position is logical to understand, since it is not “reasonable” that a Peugeot is more powerful and sporty than an Alfa Romeo. Well, to solve it, the brand’s engineers would have gotten to work. At least, this is what several external suppliers would have indicated to Automotive News. They have said that the new adjustments on the hybrid train del Tonale will force it to be released about three months later than expected.

They have not indicated what will be the technical solution that they will follow, but to improve the Peugeot 3008 PHEV they need to overcome the 350 hp barrier or approaching 400 hp. We will have to be very attentive to the next events, because although Stellantis supports it financially, they need new models. Patience gentlemen …

