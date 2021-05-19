The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm costs … 200,000 euros!

Alfa Romeo has started the commercialization of the most extreme versions that it has created in recent years for the street. It is about the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm. They themselves claim that these versions represent “the highest expression in terms of style, mechanics and driving pleasure.”

The mark of biscione has given a twist on your Giulia Quadrifoglio, offering two new more enhanced, exclusive and effective variants. Of course, all that has a price. In fact, for what each of the protagonists of these lines cost you can buy two Quadrifoglio.

The acronym GTA comes from “Gran Turismo Alleggerita”. In fact, in 1965 there was already a Giulia GTA.

Starting with the exterior design, The Giulia GTA and GTAm have a differentiated aesthetic of the Quadrifoglio. And not only to convince our eyes, but it has its function. It has very light materials; so much so that in the case of the GTA, 100 kilos are saved compared to the Quadrifoglio thanks to the use of carbon fiber and composite materials.

Meanwhile, the aerodynamic profiles They have been designed to increase downforce, being more marked in the case of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. It even has an active front splitter. On the other hand, the Akrapovic exhaust titanium, the fully cowled underbody or the 20-inch single-nut wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect.

Under the front hood the engine is kept 2.9-liter Bi-Turbo V6, albeit with a number of improvements. In the GTA and GTAm it increases its power of 510 hp seen in the Quadrifoglio up to 540 hp. Alfa says they have revised the piston cooling flow, also increasing air circulation in the engine and transmission cooling circuits.





The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is four-seater, while the Giulia GTAm is two, further lightening its weight.

And when it comes to prices in Spain, at the beginning of this article we have already left that they are not cheap at all. The Alleggerite Gran Turismo is part of the 194,000 euros, Meanwhile he GTAm costs 199,500 euros. We will continue playing the lottery …

