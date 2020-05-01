compatible productslike thermostats, lights, remote controls, while others take an independent approach. From the ones that help you fall asleep, in the kitchen or to keep your mind active, we have chosen some of the most useful. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The Amazon virtual assistant comes loaded with multiple features, but they are its abilities the ones that personalize your Alexa experience.There are currently hundreds of Alexa skills available on the Amazon site and some are specifically designed to interact with compatible products such as thermostats, lights, remote controls, while others take a separate approach. To help you fall asleep, in the kitchen or to keep your mind active, we chose some of the most useful.

Do you have an Instant Pot? Alexa can get you some great Instant Pot recipes for you to try. All you have to do is activate this ability. What makes this really useful is that it brings many different ways to filter recipes. This is how you select them according to the type of cuisine, the dietary preferences, the level of difficulty or even the ingredients (so that you can finally remove the almost expired foods from your refrigerator). You can quickly have dinner on your table and you can easily find new recipes to try, which in the long run can become a real addition.

Are you keeping track of your calories? Whether you’re trying to lose weight, gain weight, or just keep looking healthy, controlling your calorie intake can be critical. Do it easily with an Alexa skill. With this Track by Nutritionix, you can say things like “Alexa, tell the food tracker to record a glass of milk,” or “Alexa, ask the food tracker for my calorie report.” Instead of counting your calories on a laptop – which you can easily lose or forget – you can now record your calories while preparing a meal just by saying it. Fast and easy.

Can find your phone

It’s easy to lose your phone or forget it in the depths of the sofa. If someone else is home, your first idea is likely to be to ask that person to call you. With the “Where’s My Phone” skill, Alexa can do that for you, so you don’t have to wait for your partner or partner to get home.

Can call you an Uber or Lyft

If you are a public transport user, chances are that when you fall behind you will be one of those who try to call a taxi with one hand while dressing with the other. Once you establish this ability in Alexa, the application only needs to know the location of your Echo, and you can desperately yell at it while you showered and think about what excuse you will give your boss this time. This is just the kind of thing voice activation systems were made for.

It can keep you updated on your sports teams

Although it is a default skill, you may not have known that you can enter your settings through Alexa and personalize your sports news. You can add your favorite professional or university teams, and get updates on match times, results and positions.

It can read you a short story to sleep

This is ideal for any parent who tires of reading the same stories to their children before bed. You may not like the idea of ​​a robot reading to your son or daughter, but we are sure they will love it. The application also allows you to customize the story, to include the name of your shoot. Each of the stories lasts less than a minute (and Alexa’s monotonous reading voice is not a substitute for yours), but it’s worth enabling if you ever need a night’s rest.

Can read you personalized news reports

We are not talking about a specific skill, but the ability to personalize the news you receive every day. By default, by asking Alexa for ‘brief information’, you will be shown the main news from some handpicked sources. But you can enable everything from The Wall Street Journal to a (unofficial) Reddit app if you want. The settings page in the Alexa companion app will allow you to add or remove fonts until you have an instant briefing tailored to your liking.

Can play your music

Do you want to listen to music, but you don’t have speakers in your house? Your Alexa-enabled device works like a music player, and once you register the device to your Amazon account, you can play music from your Amazon Music library. Do you prefer to listen to music from a service like Spotify? You can also do that and even use the Spotify app on your smartphone as a remote control. How to listen to soft and relaxing music while you fall asleep? You can ask Alexa to stop playing music after a certain time, so it will stop once you’re in Morpheus’ arms.

You can make a reservation with OpenTable

Set up a profile and then make a dinner reservation at your favorite spot while keeping your eyes on your video games. Like the mobile application of the same name, this ability will allow you to make, modify and cancel reservations, and now you can also do it through your Echo Show. You can use your voice or touch the touch screen of the latest Alexa-enabled smart home assistant to request a table. If it can’t find or help you with what you ask for, it will provide you with a list of alternative options. Unfortunately, this capability is not as robust as the application itself.

You can learn to make 12,000 cocktails and tell yourself which wine to drink

The “The Bartender” skill gives you access to over 12,000 cocktail recipes. If you are watching television and see someone order an unknown cocktail, or if you simply do not know what is in your favorite drink, the application will recite the ingredients for your knowledge. You can also reverse engineer a mix by telling The Bartender what you have on hand to make a drink and of course it will tell you what cocktail you can make.

MySomm also lets you know what kind of wines pair best with what you’re having for dinner. If you have a well-stocked wine cellar, you will use this feature constantly. It is worth noting that “MySomm” asks you to activate it when you refer to it as “Wine Gal”. The one with the idea must have been trying some wines…

You can call your friend in case of emergency

“Ask My Buddy” is a useful skill for anyone in a situation where they need help and can’t access their phone right now. You can call or text a specific contact (or all programmed contacts) quickly and easily in case of an emergency. Of course, it does not call for you to 911 or other emergency services.

He can let you listen to ‘The Tonight Show’

Even if you don’t watch the show religiously, this app is great for listening to the show’s opening monologue and a few other excerpts. If you’re a fan of Jimmy Fallon, it’s a nice, light thing to listen to while you brush your teeth or clean the house.

It can help you travel the New York subway

There are a variety of skills for public transportation hubs similar to ‘NYC Subway’. These will allow Alexa to consider delays on specific lines, so you know how long it will take to get to your destination.

It allows you to play different games

You can kill boredom with magic questions

The Magic Door, one of the top-rated Alexa skills, is a great idea for when you’re bored and want something to help you kill time. It is an interactive adventure that allows you to explore a magical land where you meet a variety of creatures such as rabbits, gnomes, magicians, fortune tellers, etc. You can help them all with their missions and, in the process, draw a complete map of a world beyond your front door. Time will fly by!

You can ask for specific details about the weather

Alexa gives you local forecasts by default, but the skill called Big Sky provides incredibly detailed breakdowns. If you want to know the time of sunrise and sunset, for example, or what the weather was like exactly a year ago, this application can do it for you.

Guide you with your training

Gym memberships and personal trainers don’t come cheap, but luckily you don’t have to shell out a ton of money to be in good shape. Your voice assistant Alexa can narrate a workout for you, and it’s totally free. Let Alexa guide you through abs, push-ups, and bicep work. Of course, do not be surprised when you can not even move the next morning.

You can order a pizza at Domino’s and Pizza Hut

Despite the fact that every day there are more applications to order food, they will never be as easy to run as ordering food without stopping what you are doing. Both skills require you to set up a customer profile, but once you do, Alexa will be able to order your favorite pizzas with a simple voice command.

It can lift your spirits

Keep your mind active

Curios.com, the ability Curiosity Alexa provides insightful stories, historical facts, life tips, science, psychology, among other things. With a few rounds of “Alexa, open Curiosity”, and you will be the Einstein of any meeting. “Data-reactid =” 282 “>

No matter how hectic our lives are, we must never stop learning new things. From the brains of Curios.com, Alexa’s Curiosity skill provides insightful stories, historical facts, life tips, science, psychology, among other things. With a few rounds of “Alexa, open Curiosity,” and you will be the Einstein of any gathering.

Help you use your Xbox

Les Shu / Digital Trends

Plus

Since the disappearance of Xbox Kinect, you may be missing the ability to use voice commands on your Xbox. Luckily, there is now a skill for that. The Xbox Alexa skill allows you to turn on your console and start games using only your voice.

Having help with your children’s homework

If you are confused by your children’s homework, or they need help when you are not around, Alexa is your best ally. She can help your children practice for an exam, with spelling and more. Something like a “helper of directed tasks” that is never over.

