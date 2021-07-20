The Alavés squad will be vaccinated this Tuesday

The Deportivo Alavés squad will receive the first dose of the Covid -19 vaccine on Tuesday morning. The players of Javi Calleja’s team, all of whom are included in the ages set by the protocol to receive the vaccine, will therefore be introduced to the process of immunization against the virus.

Those who have passed it will receive a dose and will have to wait about 15 days for it to begin to take effect. On the contrary, those who have not contracted the disease, should receive a second dose within the specified period.

Thus, the Vitoria team, hit by the virus during the past campaign, begins to see the end of the tunnel of contagions and setbacks due to the coronavirus closer.