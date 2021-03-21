The alarms are turned on: Adrián Ramos left the court injured and on a stretcher The captain withdrew from the commitment due to muscular discomfort in the middle of the second part of the match vs Once Caldas América de Cali

By date number 13 of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2021-l, América de Cali had to visit Once Caldas in Palogrande Manizales, in search of three points that ratify it among the eight and with the intention of ending a streak of more than 10 years without winning in the capital of Caldas.

About 5 minutes into the game, América de Cali went ahead through Jeison Lucumí, and as the minutes passed, Juan Cruz Real’s team positioned itself much more comfortable in the game.

About minute 68, the game was still tied at one and Adrián Ramos continued in the incessant search for the goal. However, the idol ‘Scarlet’ felt a discomfort in the posterior rectus of the left leg and between rages had to leave the field of play on a stretcher.