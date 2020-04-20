The coronavirus pandemic has caused the suspension of soccer in the vast majority of countries as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This is generally accompanied by isolation measures that prevent citizens from moving freely on the streets and participating in meetings. Thus, footballers are not exempt from this and, according to a report, they also suffer psychological consequences.

More than one in ten (13%) players have symptoms of depression since the suspension of competitions in March due to the spread of the coronavirus, the global players union (Fifpro) said on Monday, presenting the conclusions of a study.

The union conducted a study between March 22 and April 14 with 1,602 players from 16 countries in confinement, including England, Scotland, France, Australia and the United States, with 468 players included. 13% of men and 22% of women showed symptoms of depression. A state of “general anxiety” was detected in 18% of the players and in 16% of the soccer players.

“In soccer, young sportsmen and women are suddenly in social isolation, with a suspension of their active lives and doubts about their future,” said Vincent Gouttebarge, a former French player and chief medical officer at Fifpro.

With many countries under strict confinement rules to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gouttebarge recalls that Many professionals live in foreign countries, without families, and in many cases with anxiety because the end of their short contracts is near.

The Fifpro survey, conducted alongside the University of Amsterdam hospital, follows up on an identical study conducted between December and January in which 11% of women and 6% of men showed symptoms of depression. Then 307 soccer players were included.

“When carrying out the study and publishing the results, we are very aware that we are communicating a reflection on a social problem that affects more people than our members“Noted Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

However, Fifpro does not want athletes’ mental health concerns to be used as an argument to resume competition as soon as possible. “If we put pressure on the players to bring them back in an environment where they might feel that their safety is in jeopardy, it could increase their anxiety and their concern,” Baer-Hoffmann said in a telephone news conference on Monday.

“I think the emphasis should be more on understanding that soccer players in general are more similar to the rest of society than what people think, “he added.

Like the rest of the citizens, soccer players in most of the countries face confinement measures, issued in March, to try to contain the expansion of the coronavirus. The coronavirus pandemic has caused 164,000 deaths worldwide, two thirds of this figure in Europe.