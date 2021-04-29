The Alannia League will crown its second champion in Guardamar

If there has been a word that has defined the second edition of Liga4boxing, it has been sports rivalry. A great boxing level during the five days that come to an end on April 30 and May 1. We will finally know the name of the champion of the # Liga4BoxingAlannia Resorts 2020-2021. All four teams are presented with enormous options. In a double duel (Friday and Saturday) at the On Guardamar Arena venue starting at 6:00 p.m., each franchise will play matches 17 and 18 to reach the final on Saturday with their gala teams.

On Friday, April 30, there will be matches 17 between Real Murcia and Ko Boxing (6:00 p.m.) and match 18 between Emporio Valenciano vs The Boxer Club (7:30 p.m.). The teams are more than willing. They have tenderly mapped out their strategies and analyzed the rivals they have seen in action during the regular season. With the best boxers, technicians of the highest national level, a unique launch and all the federative staff prepared to live this final to four. Saturday will remain for the match for third and fourth place and the long-awaited final that, for sure, will be at least as exciting as the previous edition.

The Real Murcia Boxeo team manager, Benjamín López, gives his opinion on this final to four: “Real Murcia Boxeo is a team of boxers that I am very proud of. They have done an extraordinary job throughout the competition. If last year with the Mazinguer team we learned a lot, this year we come with all the options to win the title of champions. We are not going to give away anything, we are here in our own right and with great institutional and sports support. “

The hosts, the KO Boxing team, finalist of the last edition, exposes the following in the words of their team leader Eduardo López: “For us this competition is something very special, it touches our skin. More if possible, being the only venue during this edition. We want the cup to stay at home. We have fought months before the competition, signing the best boxers who, in our opinion, could represent us. And we have done something right. We are in the final four and we will fight because we do not stay in second place like last year. We want to be champions, we deserve it, our athletes deserve it“.

The Madrid team, Emporio Valenciano, presents itself with a luxury team. In the words of his team manager José Valenciano: “We have prepared a good team. As current champions of the competition, we would love to repeat our triumph. For us, last year was a very special competition. We put all our effort in each day to fight each point, and we achieved it. We managed to get into the final and in a highly disputed duel, to win. The whole team dreams of repeating that celebration that made us so happy last year. We are going to fight with everything. “

Their rival on Friday, The Boxer Club has been the revelation of the competition, a new team that entered at the last minute and that has crept into the final four. His team leader Javier Pardo Amaral sums up his feelings like this: “The Boxer Club, with a presence throughout Spain with more than 30 boxing teaching centers, could not be out of such a high-level national competition. We have been working for some years now in a good pool of athletes that represent the thousands of boxers who train and enjoy boxing daily in our facilities. The Boxer Club team represents all of them. We are very proud to have reached the final four and with options to surprise. We have built a good competitive team for the league and we will do our best in every game. “