The Airspeeder Mk3 has already taken to the skies: the F1 of flying cars, closer

It may not sound like anything to you now, but it won’t take long to see it in the headlines. The Airspeeder Mk3 is the world’s first electric flying race car and has just completed the first test flights. It is, therefore, ready for the race that will take place later this year.

With a prominent nose and the cabin located at the rear of the device, it is a design that reminds us of the cars of the 1950s and is focused on obtaining the best possible aerodynamic results. It is made of carbon fiber, weighs 130 kilos and will be capable of reaching altitudes of almost 500 meters. Its maximum power will be 320 kW, it can reach up to 200 km / h and it will go from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds.

Pit stops

Being an electric vehicle, the Airspeeder Mk3 will have an electric autonomy that will oscillate between ten and fifteen minutes with a single charge. It may seem like a short time, but the truth is that these flying cars are designed so that the batteries can be easily changed. Yes, in these races there will be pit stops like in Formula 1: teams will be able to change batteries in 20 seconds or less.

The first tests of the Airspeeder Mk3 have been carried out without a pilot inside the aircraft as it was controlled remotely. The setting has been an undisclosed location, but located in the South Australian desert. According to the company, they had the supervision of the Civil Aviation Security Authority (CASA) of the oceanic country.

Alauda Aeronautics and Airspeeder

It all started in 2019 when the Australian millionaire Matt Pearson founded two companies: Alauda Aeronautics and Airspeeder. Their goal was none other than to create the first electric flying car competition. The first of these is to develop and manufacture the aircraft while the second will lead the EXA racing series.

The first three appointments will take place at the end of 2021 and in them flying cars without pilots will participate since they will be directed remotely. However, Airspeeder is planning a crewed show starting in 2022. However, fun is not the only end of Formula 1 in the skies. Their goals go further as they seek to democratize eVTOL aviation technology and apply it both to mobility and to the world of medicine for, for example, organ transplantation.

