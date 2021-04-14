The AirPods Pro have a discount of 90 euros on Amazon

The AirPods Pro are one of Apple’s best products in terms of audio and, without a doubt, the most interesting headphones for iPhone users. Now Amazon has a special offer on AirPods Pro at its historic low price.

Thanks to this AirPods Pro offer, you can get the best Apple in-ear headphones at the price of normal AirPods with a wireless charging box.

AirPods Pro, technical specifications Active noise cancellation to immerse you in what you listen Ambient sound mode to not disconnect from the outside world Soft silicone conical ear cushions in three sizes for a custom fit Sweat and water resistance Adaptive equalization It adjusts the music to the shape of your ear. Simple setup for all your Apple devices. Quick access to siri just by saying “hey siri.” Wireless charging case for more than 24 hours of battery life.

AirPods Pro at its all-time low price

And is that the best Apple headphones have a discount of 90 euros in Amazon, which means that you can get some AirPods Pro for just 180 euros, with one-day shipping if you are a member of Amazon Prime:

Regular AirPods, also discounted

If what you are looking for are the normal AirPods 2 with a charging case, Amazon also has them on offer for a price much lower than the official price. At the moment, the AirPods have a discount of 50 euros, which puts their price at 123.00 euros.

Although it is not as big a discount as those of the AirPods Pro, it is also a very interesting offer for those looking for a simpler alternative to accompany their iPhone or Apple Watch.

AirPods with a charging case offer:

Universal fit for great all-day comfort. Automatic activation and connection. Easy setup with all your Apple devices. Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.” Easy switch from one device to another. Charging case for more enjoyment 24 hours of autonomy.

If you want to be up to date with the best technology offers, pYou can subscribe to our Telegram channel.

More on this topic