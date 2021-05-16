The AirPods Pro are today a bargain on Amazon: for € 199 they can be yours, and with all the guarantees | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most recent advances and appreciated by the user community are the active noise canceling wireless headphones, a feature that allows us to concentrate perfectly on all those musical themes that we love, avoiding the ambient noise around us.

Although Chinese companies such as Xiaomi have launched their own wireless headphones with active noise cancellation at more affordable prices, if what you are really looking for is the Apple brand, there are the AirPods Pro, which are all innovation and avant-garde, now you can get really cheap.

And you can already buy the Apple AirPods Pro for only € 199 on Amazon, which represents no less than € 80 discount compared to its previously marked price.

Apple’s brand new Airpods Pro at only 199 euros at Amazon

The good thing about these Apple AirPods Pro headphones at € 199, is not only their 29% discount that you should take advantage of, but you can receive them for the next few hours with full guarantee.

These Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones not only feature the aforementioned active noise cancellation, but also a ambient sound mode, sweat and water resistance and you can even choose three measures for a perfect fit, depending on the type of ear.

You can also press and hold the pressure sensor to change the ambient sound mode and thus listen to what is around you without having to detach from the headphones.

Inside it has a high dynamic range amplifier and the popular H1 chip, offering in a unison that exceptional sound that this type of brand headphones boast.

And if you had criticized Apple for the battery, we will tell you that these AirPods Pro allow up to four and a half hours of audio playback on a single charge, and more than 24 hours of autonomy with several charges in the case.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.