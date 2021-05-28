The AirPods Pro 2 will be waiting, but will include a very special feature

Much has been rumored around the release date of the new generation of AirPods. In fact, on the occasion of the launch of Apple Music Lossless, some voices suggested that it would do it together with some refurbished headphones. And anything farter from the reality.

It seems that, as other rumors suggest, we will have to wait a little longer to know what will be the next generation of Apple’s wireless headphones. And not only for the basic AirPods, also when it comes to the Pro and Max.

In this sense, it seems that Apple would be thinking about a total renovation, beyond the design and basic Audio specifications of the AirPods. According to Bloomberg, Apple would renew the entry AirPods for this year and the AirPods Pro next year.

New basic AirPods with the design of the Pro

As with previous rumors, from the aforementioned media they point out that the new basic AirPods would arrive with a new design similar to the current AirPods Pro. Also they would accompanied by a new case, without further details in this regard.

In contrast, for the next generation of AirPods Pro, which would arrive next year, the plans are somewhat more powerful. In this way, they would include motion sensors updated with a focus on tracking physical activity. How? It is anyone’s guess.

They would also change the design diametrically. It would be a smaller headset that completely eliminates the lower part that protrudes from the ear. In this way, they would increase the differences with the basic AirPdos that would inherit the design of the current Pro.

A move similar to Apple’s plans with the upcoming recently leaked Beats headphones. These would be the first to debut with this design, but without the capabilities of the Pro.

For the next generation of the high-end, namely the AirPods Max, there are not many plans. According to Bloomberg, Apple is not currently working on a second generation of AirPods Max, although we could see more color variations available in the future. Perhaps to coincide with the next color gamut that the iPhone 13 Pro will debut.

