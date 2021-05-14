The AirPods 3, just around the corner? Apple will present them on May 18, according to rumors | Technology

The third generation AirPods could be about to arrive. If the rumors are correct, Apple will present them next Tuesday, May 18, and they will be accompanied by the new level of high-fidelity music Apple Music Hi-Fi.

Everything indicates that the wait to meet the third generation of AirPods is about to end. We have been hearing rumors that tell us about them since last year, and the reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo placed their launch in the first half of this 2021.

The deadline is nearing completion, and if the rumors are correct, Kuo’s prediction is going to come true. At least, this is what Luke Miani, a popular youtuber specializing in Apple products and news, now says, who has explained to the AppleTrack medium that The AirPods 3 will be presented next Tuesday, May 18.

According to the report, the announcement of Apple’s new wireless headphones will occur far from the scene of a special event. This time, those of Cupertino will choose to present the new product through a press release.

Miani does not have a history of accurate predictions related to new products, so we have to take this information with caution. However, other recent rumors also place the launch of the AirPods 3 around this time, so it is not unreasonable to think that the presentation will occur on this day.

The AirPods 3 are expected to feature a design very similar to the AirPods Pro, with silicone ear cushions for added comfort and a shorter shaft. In the technical section, it is said that they will include a pressure-sensitive touch input, ventilation and pressure relief for the ears, spatial audio and perhaps an increase in battery life.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

According to Miani, and as other leaks also anticipated, the new generation of AirPods will not arrive alone. Apple will use the occasion to announce the new level of hi-fi for Apple Music, Apple Music Hi-Fi, that will compete face to face with Spotify Hi-Fi.

Previous information indicates that Apple Music Hi-Fi will have the same price of the normal subscription of 9.99 euros per month and will offer a music transmission without loss of audio quality compared to the original.