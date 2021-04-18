The AirPods 2 for 109 euros and free shipping: now may be the time to get them | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you’ve been waiting for a while for the AirPods to drop in price, now is the time to get hold of them, and Ebay has lowered them to just over 100 euros.

Apple has fully entered the world of headphones, with the new AirPods Max as its flagship, although surely the best sellers are still the AirPods 2, which are the cheapest in its catalog.

Although officially its price is still € 179, now you can buy the AirPods 2 cheaper with an Ebay offer, store that sells them new, brand new and sealed for only € 109. Shipping is free and from Spain, so few problems can be put.

Apple’s benchmark wireless headphones lead the way in the market. They have noise cancellation and integrate the virtual assistant Siri.

The benefits of these AirPods 2 we could see in their analysis, with Siri integration and a fairly good sound quality, although yes, without the much-demanded active noise cancellation.

To have ANC you would have to get the AirPods Pro, which by the way are also on sale now on Amazon, for only 203 euros, close to the lowest historical price for this model.

One of the strengths of the AirPods is the quality of its microphones, which offer totally clear sound for calls and video calls, as well as a battery life that easily exceeds 24 hours with the successive charges offered by its case.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the step.

This model that is discounted on Ebay is the standard, with a USB charging case, that is, without wireless charging. The price of the model with induction charging is much higher.

Some rumors point to a possible renewal of the AirPods at a nearby Apple event, if not in April, at least for the fall, although it is an extreme yet to be confirmed. If so, that would explain why more and more discounts appear in this version.

In any case, for the 109 euros they cost right now they are a great option if you want headphones and are an iPhone user.

