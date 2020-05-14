Emirates airline has announced Wednesday its plans to operate regular passenger flight services from May 21 to and from Madrid, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

In the case of Madrid, Emirates will operate from May 22 three times a week -Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays- in a context marked by the Order that requires foreign travelers to a quarantine of 14 days upon arrival in Spain and the intention of the Government to extend the state of alarm for one more month until the end of June.

In addition, the airline will offer connections in Dubai for passengers flying between the UK and Australia, provided they meet the health safety requirements, reports Europa Press.

The airline has explained that passengers will only be accepted on these flights if they meet the requirements and the criteria of entry from their destination countries, which includes an approval by the Federal Identification and Citizenship Authority (ICA) for residents of the United Arab Emirates who wish to return to Dubai.

At the international airport of Dubai, customers and employees will have to check their temperature using thermal scanners. In addition, gloves and masks are a must for all airport customers and employees.

They will also apply social distancing protocols, which involves placing physical indicators on the ground and in airport waiting areas to ensure that travelers maintain a safe distance, among other measures.

Aircraft cabins have been equipped with air filters Advanced HEPA and after each flight the device will go through cleaning and disinfection processes to ensure safety and proper sanitation.

In addition to scheduled services, Emirates will also continue to collaborate with embassies and the consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents who wish to return home.

This week, the airline plans to operate flights from Dubai to Tokyo Narita (May 15), Conakry (May 16) and Dakar (May 16).