The airline PLus Ultra says it has no connection with Chavismo

Madrid, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The airline Plus Ultra, which has received 53 million euros from the SEPI Fund to support strategic companies to strengthen the financial position, has denied this Wednesday that it has any connection “with Chavismo or other regimes politicians “, as they have denounced, among others, PP and Vox.

For this reason, he demands in a note “that it be stopped from being used as a throwing weapon in the political battle that worsens as the electoral pre-campaign progresses with a view to holding the next elections in the Community of Madrid.”

The company emphasizes that it is Spanish and totally apolitical, “without any ideological or other ties with the governments of the countries to which it flies.”

The granting of the SEPI loan, says Plus Ultra, “has raised a campaign of a clear ideological and partisan nature that is damaging the reputation and good repute of the shareholders and employees of the Spanish airline.”

He reiterates that the company’s capital stock is mainly Spanish and so is its board of directors, although some of the shareholders are Venezuelan or have dual Spanish-Venezuelan nationality.

Which, they add, “does not justify, in any case, improbable accusations of a relationship or favorable treatment with any government or political regime.”

They say that the airline’s relations with the Venezuelan authorities, as well as with those of Spain and the rest of the countries in which it works, are the “logical and necessary” to operate its business, “to the same or even lesser extent that It is done by other Spanish companies with businesses in these countries, among which are some of the largest firms on the Ibex 35 “.

