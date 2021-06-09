The air mishap in which Luis Miguel almost lost his life | Instagram

One of the strongest events in the life of the singer Luis Miguel, was omitted in the second season of the series, at the moment in which he almost lost his life when traveling on an airplane in 1995. He felt his end! I would express the call “Sun of Mexico“.

A statement recently taken up by the own Luis Miguel, revealed one of the strongest moments in his life, when he thought for a moment he would cease to exist.

I just went through one of the hardest moments of my life, I played the mu3rt3, the “Puerto Rican” declared in a past Ventaneando interview.

Surprisingly, in the middle of the broadcast they confirmed that it would not only have been an occasion in which the life of “LuisMi“He would be at risk from a situation that occurred in an aircraft, but also, they have been constant throughout his career.

It may interest you. Luis Miguel would give voice to the theme of Río Roma. Will they fulfill his dream?

However, one of those that possibly most alerted him was an incident that occurred at the Guadalajara International Airport on November 16, 1995. The news revealed the danger to which the “star king” would have been exposed at that time.

Luis Miguel approaches the mu3rt3, his plane, baptized as “Aries” suffered a mishap this afternoon in Guadalajara, Jalisco, some of the news reported in those years

In the same way, they remembered that their plane was about to fall at the beginning of that same year, on that occasion, the interpreter of “Hasta que me forget” was flying over the city of Argentina, a place where the unit was about to collapse. .

At the time described by Ventaneando, the singer and producer was traveling from Acapulco to Guadalajara, where he would offer a presentation. Upon reaching the stage, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri shared his experience.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The one who described as “one of the hardest” the “star king” felt for a moment that his life would end there, after recovering his breath, Gallego, sent a great message to his entire audience:

I just want to ask all the people to feel, because feeling is living and living is being happy, I want to thank you all for having come to my number one birthday, said Luis Miguel during the concert, saying that he would have been born again after this event .

The ship tumbled off the highway after apparently, following a maneuver by the pilot, he turned the plane in a zig zag causing the engines to catch fire and along with it the material covering the tires was quickly consumed by the fire.

The jet ended up crashing into the cyclonic mesh and that was how the entire fire started, fortunately the emergency teams came quickly putting out the fire and rescuing the passengers who were traveling on board.

It may interest you “If Michelle Salas knew!” Does Macarena Achaga deny it?

It was at 3:00 p.m. when the pilot of the unit with registration XA-MLIK, notified the control tower that he had problems landing, in the unit were traveling Gallego Basteri accompanied by four other people.

It was an interview with Carlos Ruíz, Luis Miguel’s attorney who detailed in an interview, how was the rescue of the highest figure of the show, this being one of the witnesses of the events.

Fortunately, none of the passengers were seriously injured, except for the pilot of the ship, Juan Rey, who hit his head and was treated at the same airport.

He comments that it was José Pérez, Luis Miguel’s personal manager who rescued him from the unit since Gallego Basteri and other companions were trapped without being able to leave.

As the aircraft collapsed, Luis Miguel tries to open the main door and cannot because the fuselage is collapsed. José wants to open the emergency door with the handle and it doesn’t work either, so he had to whip it which resulted in a fractured shoulder and clavicle

It may interest you Goodbye to music Ricky Martin? “They won’t let him sing”