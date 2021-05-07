The Air Force follows the trajectory of the Chinese rocket that will fall to Earth

The core of the Chinese launcher will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere sometime over the weekend according to forecasts.

It is a cylindrical body 31 meters long and five meters in diameter with a mass of 20 tons.

The remains of the rocket that do not disintegrate when colliding with the atmosphere can fall on a very wide strip of the planet, which includes Spain, although the probability of this happening is enormously low.

The Space Surveillance Operations Center (COVE) of the Air Force is monitoring the trajectory of the central nucleusl from the Chinese Long March 5B rocket, also known as CZ-5B.

As highlighted by the Ministry of Defense, the rocket was launched on April 29, and reentry of the CZ-5B module is expected sometime between Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th May. Specifically, it is a cylindrical body 31 meters long and 5 meters in diameter, with a mass of around 20 tons.

Defense has explained that COVE, “as a military center in charge of ensuring space surveillance”, is monitoring the object “with up-to-date trajectory data and atmospheric reentry predictions from various sources“to which the Air Force has access, as well as observations obtained from the space surveillance radar (S3TSR) located at the Morón air base and other sensors that are part of the network of the European consortium EU-SST, (European Union Space Survelliance and Tracking), in which Spain participates through the S3TOC (Spanish Space Survelliance and Tracking Operations Center).

In this sense, the Air Force has indicated that, once the object descends below 80km in height, friction with the highest layers of the atmosphere will cause “that most of the launcher disintegrates during reentry, being only a small part of the structure the one that could get to impact on the terrestrial surface “.

“The COVE will carry out a specific follow-up until the moment of re-entry, checking if the event may affect national territory in order to provide timely knowledge of the situation through the established operating channels, “he concluded.