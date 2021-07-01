The Air Force admits that it did not request a passport from Ghali due to an alleged order from the Foreign Ministry

Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front (Photo: RYAD KRAMDI via . via .)

The Air Force did not request a passport from Brahim Ghali when he arrived in Spain because it was allegedly ordered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is stated in a document sent to the judge by the General of Air Mobility, José Luis Ortiz-Cañavate, to which Cadena SER has had access.

The official letter also emphasizes that the request that the leader of the Polisario Front not identify himself after landing at the Zaragoza air base came from the cabinet of Minister Arancha González Laya.

“Orders were received by telephone from the International Relations section of the General Staff of the Air Force that the personnel traveling on the plane will not pass passport or customs control, so the identity of the people who were going to on board ”, is stated verbatim in the letter of the General of Air Mobility, sent to the Court of Instruction number 7 of Zaragoza.

“Among the orders that were given was not to carry out customs and immigration procedures and they were transmitted to the General Staff of the Air Force by the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation,” says the text.

The usual procedure was not followed

In this document, it is also specified that the Air Force was notified by telephone that a patient with an Algerian passport was traveling on the plane, who came on a medicalized stretcher, accompanied by another person. Regarding identification, the official letter indicates that “the usual procedure was not followed” due to the order received by the General Staff of the Air Force, previously transmitted by Foreign Affairs.

The arrival of the president …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.