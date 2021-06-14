The air conditioner does not cool, it cools little or it smells bad

The air-conditioning It is that equipment that everyone forgets until summer approaches. A circumstance that is the cause of many of the failures of this system and that unfortunately occur when we need it most: it does not cool, it cools a little, it smells bad…

Indeed, the air conditioning systems that equip the vehicles are behind the 35% of breakdowns registered by workshops during the summer. Therefore, here we tell you which are the most common breakdowns, how much it can cost to fix them and, what is more important, what to do so that they do not happen to you.

The air conditioner does not cool suddenly

Feeding problems

The air conditioner is powered by the auxiliary belt attached to the crankshaft pulley. If any element of this system does not work, it will not receive energy and therefore it will not cool.

Condenser

The small bumps typical of some drivers in the city, whether on the road or when parking the car, can damage the air conditioning system, among other elements. The most common damage is the condenser, which is usually located at the front, next to the fender. A fault that does not have to be detected at the moment in the workshop, which will limit itself to fixing the sheet.





Related article:

What is the difference between air conditioning and climate control

The air conditioner does not cool enough

Lack of air conditioning gas

Although everything is fine if many years pass, you may have to put gas into the system again. Something very cheap that will be enough if there are no leaks with the compressor or other pipes.

Bad compressor or lines

Some of the most common problems that we can find are the compressor failures or some leak in ducts that transport the gas. If it is the compressor that is faulty, it would normally be necessary to replace it with a new one. An invoice that can amount to 1,000 euros if it is first-hand or around 600 if it is using one from a scrapyard.

If the gas leak is in the lines, either by lack of tightness or because they have become porous over time, replacing them can have an approximate price of 200 or 300 euros.

Filters

Another breakdown that can occur to the air conditioning of a car that does not receive proper maintenance is that the cabin filter can be clogged. Excess dust, pollution or even insects can block the air passage if it is not checked for many years. That is why it is one of the key parts in the official maintenance of any car.

The air conditioner smells bad

Although many people do not consider it a fault as such, the bad smell of an air conditioner can be something very unpleasant. This problem will appear for the simple use, sometimes even though the maintenance has been done correctly.

It is because when the air conditioner cools the hot air, condensed water in suspension what’s in it, creating humidity within the circuit. If that happens repeatedly, it creates the mold that we perceive as a bad smell.

The practices that will help you avoid this problem are:

In summer, reduce the interior temperature rolling down the windows before turning on the air conditioning. This will reduce the temperature difference and condensation.

Don’t use the air conditioning to the fullest of cold per system. In addition to being bad for your health, it increases the condensation generated unnecessarily.

Change filters when I tap. Some of the bad smells also come from the accumulation of dirt in the filters. Do it when it’s your model’s turn. If you do the maintenance periodically you will not have to worry, because they will already do it in the workshop.

Use absorbs moisture in the car. A trick that also helps prevent the windows from fogging up and absorbs any odors that may be in the passenger compartment. You can use silica bags, which are cheap and sold in packs of hundreds. Although you will have to use many for the effect to be noticed (between 50 and 100). Silica gel absorbent beads for pets are most effective. But for them you will have to find a cloth bag where to put them so that they are not spread all over the floor.





Related article:

How to remove resin from a car: tips, tricks and what not to do

How to remove bad smell from air conditioning

There are treatments that can reduce or hide bad odor of the conduits once it has taken root in the system. The best known are ozone ones, which kill bacteria and molds in pipes. There are also sprays that can improve the smell that the air conditioning expels.

An example of these products are Caramba air conditioning disinfectant, Petronas Puriclima or Liqui Moly Klima-Fresh. Although it is better not to get to the point of needing themBecause mold and bacteria can be very persistent and the odor improvement may only last a few days.

How to take care of the air conditioner

Actually one of the practices that most damage an air conditioner is use it only in summer. It is logical, who is going to turn it on if you don’t need it? However, that is what we must do if we want the air conditioner to be more likely to last the whole life of the car.

You have to turn it on for example a once a month for five minutes. Even if you can skip the colder months of the year. It is not going to be that what you save in workshops you spend on doctors. This will ensure that the moving parts of the air conditioner remain lubricated and in optimal condition throughout the year.

Images 4, 6 and 7 – Ivan Radic, Scott Brown, Doug Waldron