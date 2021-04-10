The AIDS vaccine could be very close

Computer generated image of the immunostimulating protein eOD-GT8. (Image courtesy of oseph Jardine, Sergey Menis, and William Schief of Scripps Resarch and IAVI).

We have become accustomed to talking so much about covid-19 that other deadly diseases seem relegated to the background, despite the fact that they continue to take lives. One of the clearest examples of this disinterest comes to us through HIV, a disease that in the West has become a chronic disease (although controllable thanks to antiretrovirals) for those who have had the fatality of being infected. But humanity exists beyond the first world, and that is why it is likely that we do not know that HIV killed more than 700,000 people in 2019.

How is it possible that we still do not have a vaccine for a viral disease that has been with us since the early 1980s? The answer is given by the nature of the HIV virus itself, which reproduces and mutates so rapidly that it prevents our immune system from creating effective antibodies. As if this were not enough, the virus attacks a part of the immune system itself, has a prodigious ability to hide, and its genetic diversity is greater than that of any other known pathogen.

So it explains that 40 years after the first deaths from that strange pneumonia, which seemed to affect the gay community especially, we are still without vaccination … although not everything is negative. These days the media are very optimistic about the first results of a clinical trial with a new HIV vaccine, which apparently has had much success in creating a rare set of immune cells whose role in defeating this autoimmune disease can be crucial.

Indeed, as just announced by two prestigious non-profit scientific organizations: the IAVI (International Initiative for an AIDS Vaccine) and the Scripps Research Institute, the new vaccine developed in San Diego by scientists from the latter institution, has shown a 97% success in generating a rare set of antibodies known as broadly neutralizing antibodies.

The vaccine trials, still in phase 1, were carried out by a team from Scripps Research, led by the immunologist William Schief. In this phase, in which 48 subjects have collaborated, the aim was to evaluate the safety of the vaccine and its biological effects, including immunogenicity, that is, the ability of the inoculated antigen to activate the response of the immune system. The tests took place at George Washington University (Washington DC) and at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Seattle).

In addition to the promising results, the experimental vaccine has generated expectation because it has transcended that Scripps and IAVI have teamed up with Moderna to make a messenger RNA-based version of it. We all know how quickly Moderna developed its vaccine against covid-19, so it is to be hoped that if the HIV vaccine continues to show good results in the next clinical phases, we will soon be able to have it available to health authorities.

In the photo the immunologist William Schief, director of the study with the new vaccine against and HIV. (Image credit Scripps Research Institute).

In Schief’s own statements: “With the help of our many collaborators in the team, we have shown that vaccines can be designed capable of stimulating certain rare immune cells with specific properties. This targeted stimulation can be very efficient in humans, and we believe this approach will be key in developing an HIV vaccine. We also believe that it is possible that it is equally important in the development of vaccines against other pathogens ”.

What other diseases, you ask? Well, you can think of the flu, dengue, Zika, hepatitis C, and malaria.

From what I can read, the search for an effective vaccine against HIV began at the same time as the first cases detected in the West, that is, in the 1980s. However, given the “cunning” of the virus, little could be achieved until 2009. At that time, a two-dose vaccine, tested during a trial called Thai RV144, was shown to have some effect, although the results showed a reduction in infection of just 31% lasting about a year. With such a low score, its developers didn’t even ask for regulatory approval.

Returning to the vaccine approach, broadly neutralizing antibodies are very interesting due to its ability to bind with the spike protein of HIV, which does not vary much between the different strains. As with SARS-CoV-2, this spike is key for HIV to enter cells and infect them. For this reason, it cannot mutate much since doing so could block the infectious capacity of the virus.

Why do we say that these antibodies are “rare”? Well this is because only 1 in a million B lymphocytes that make up the immune system are capable of secreting them.

The new approach from the Scripps Institute team targets precisely this set of B lymphocytes, through a vaccine compound called eOD-GT8 60 mer. In the trial, all 48 volunteers received either a candidate vaccine that included this compound, or a placebo. The goal itself was not to prove that the vaccine prevented HIV infection, but that those who received it were capable of producing neutralizing antibodies in greater numbers than those in the control group.

The results, as I have said before, indicated that 97% of the participants in the group that received the candidate vaccine displayed the desired antibodies. There is still a long way to go, including phase 2 trials, and definitive phase 3 trials (involving tens of thousands of people already), but Moderna’s help will certainly help shorten the steps.

Undoubtedly great news that is going unnoticed because of the pandemic.

I found out by reading the IAVI press release

