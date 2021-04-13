The AI ​​that diagnoses eye diseases with recycled Samsung cell phones

The company seeks to help low-income communities. (Photo: Samsung)

The recycled Samsung cell phones enable greater access to ophthalmic health care in underserved communities around the world. How do they do that? Through artificial intelligence (AI).

The company partnered with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and the Yonsei University Health System (YUHS) in Korea to create Medical Devices That Detect Eye Disease By Recycling Galaxy Smartphones that are no longer used.

According to the company, the technology is already licensed by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Pharmaceutical Safety.

This program, Galaxy Upcycling, seeks to help 1 billion global cases of visual impairment that can be prevented with a proper diagnosis.

Samsung cell phones (recycled)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people have a form of visual impairment and nearly half of these cases were preventable or have yet to be addressed.

There is a great disparity in the prevalence of visual impairment based on the affordability and availability of eye care services. This is estimated to be four times more common in low- and middle-income regions compared to high-income regions.

“People around the world face barriers to accessing critical healthcare, and we saw an opportunity to design smart and innovative solutions that reuse products to drive more sustainable practices and positively impact our communities,” said Sung-Koo Kim. , Vice President, Office of Sustainability Management, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“This program embodies Samsung’s belief that technology can enrich people’s lives and help us build a more equitable and sustainable future for all”.

The AI ​​that diagnoses the patient

In 2017, Samsung created the Galaxy Upcycling program to introduce innovative ways that Galaxy devices can have a positive impact.

Through the program, an older Galaxy smartphone can become the brain of the EYELIKE handheld fundus camera, which connects to a lens attachment for enhanced fundus diagnosis, while the smartphone is used to capture images.

Patients are treated with this technology. (Photo: Samsung)

Later, Galaxy device uses artificial intelligence algorithm to analyze and diagnose ophthalmic disease images and connects to an application that accurately captures patient data and suggests a treatment regimen at a fraction of the cost of commercial instruments.

The unique and affordable diagnostic camera can screen patients for conditions that can lead to blindness, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration.

“We were looking for a cost-effective eye health diagnostic solution to reach as many people as possible and when we saw the performance of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, we wanted to integrate their recycling efforts into our research,” said Dr. Sangchul. Yoon from Yonsei University Health System.

“The combination of the use of multiple optical technologies and artificial intelligence, coupled with the camera performance of a Galaxy smartphone, created an affordable medical device that was as capable as a fundus camera used by medical professionals. This not only solved a health problem, but also a growing environmental concern ”.

Samsung is also expanding its capabilities into new areas of screening, including using recycled Galaxy devices to create smartphone-based portable colposcopes to detect cervical cancer and improve women’s accessibility to quality healthcare.

New frontiers

“As the world slowly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more apparent than ever that technology can be implemented as a solution for eye health. In countries where the EYELIKE platform is being tested, difficult terrain, long distances, and remote populations contribute to the need for technology that helps us connect and improve access to care, ”he said. Drew keys, coordinator of the IAPB. This organization also operates in Latin American countries, including Mexico.