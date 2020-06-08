The Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó.FEDERICO PARRA / .

The serious institutional and political crisis in which Venezuela is plunged has to do, in essence, with the notion of legitimacy. Nicolás Maduro’s government and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, do not recognize each other. The successor to Hugo Chávez does not have the backing of the main bodies of the so-called international community either: from the United States, which accuses him of drug trafficking, to Brussels and most of the Latin American governments. Around 60 countries attribute Guaidó the position of interim president, but the Chavista regime does not accept him even as head of Parliament, since he first stripped the National Assembly of its powers and when the ruling party returned to the Chamber, it maneuvered so that in its a dissident opponent was elected instead. The institutional architecture is duplicated. The gap seems insurmountable. And yet this week the two sides came to an understanding.

The agreement signed to leave the management of funds and aid to combat the coronavirus in the hands of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is due to an unprecedented health emergency, to which is added a dramatic deterioration in public services and a unrestrained economic crisis. But that step has a political scope that goes beyond the pandemic and poses a dilemma about legitimacies within the opposition. Maduro won a questioned election in May 2018 because he had no real opponent in front of him. Forces critical of the ruling party were, for the most part, either disabled or refused to participate, considering that the process lacked guarantees. When the Chavista leader took office for a new term, in early 2019, the opposition, with the support of Washington, used these premises to accuse the president of usurpation. Thus Guaidó, who had just assumed the position of head of Parliament by virtue of the rotation agreed between the different formations, was proclaimed interim president.

What came next was an upsurge in positions. A dispute for power began that led to a symbolic battle. But that battle was fought above all on the international table. In Venezuela, Maduro has de facto maintained control of the gears of the State and, despite various defections, of the armed forces. Meanwhile, his rivals were cornered by the police and the regime-controlled Justice. In the last twelve months there have been two military actions. The first, on April 30, 2019, ended with the release of Leopoldo López from his house arrest. And the second, on May 3, was a crazy attempt at a maritime incursion with US mercenaries from which Guaidó tries to disassociate himself, but which left his position very much touched.

The signing of the agreement to deal with the covid-19 cost, on the other hand, the head of Parliament criticism from the most radical sectors of the opposition, who reproach him for giving a letter of legitimacy to the Maduro government. “Look, President Juan Guaidó, with all my respect, the priority agreement that you have to sign is with the DEA so that this gang of drug traffickers is taken away. Because in Venezuela, with that poisonous regime, there will be no health plan that is worth it, until we are cured of that diabolical evil. Are we here? ”, The former mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, questioned him on Twitter. These types of signals came mainly from abroad, from the United States or Spain.

The radicalization of several of the political leaders who had to leave the country, who often continue to appeal to military intervention, collides with the conditions of possibility of opposition strategies within Venezuela. On the other hand, Guaidó, who is at the head of an exhausted political bloc and traversed by deep unrest, balances to make everyone happy. “Dear Antonio, fighter of years: today the DEA is in the Caribbean in the largest Anti-Narcotics Operation in the history of the continent, in the company of many countries, with information that has been provided by the National Assembly. And watch out, more is coming ”, he replied to Ledezma.

All the feints of dialogue have failed. Before the coronavirus was declared, there was an attempt to agree to the renewal of the National Electoral Council (CNE) with a view to holding parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of the year. The pandemic exposed the country’s most serious dysfunctions, crowned by a fuel crisis now mitigated thanks to Iran’s help. But it also highlighted the need for mutual recognition of two blocks in the midst of an emergency to work together. An exceptional situation that adds to the one Venezuela has been experiencing daily for years.