Is named Emiliano Matta and he is one of the AFI agents who is charged in the case for illegal espionage in the Lomas de Zamora case that the judge is investigating Federico Villena. So illogical was his work that, following the then Buenos Aires Minister of Security Diego Santilli, the spy took advantage of the meeting with neighbors to ask for a photo together. And so the today deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government was registered posing with the spy who was watching him.

His brother Guillermo also joined AFI and belonged to the same group that was under the wing of Alan Ruiz, the chief of Special Operations of the AFI who was imprisoned last Saturday in a parallel case, which investigates espionage at the Patria Institute and the house of the vice president Cristina Kirchner. For this Monday, he was summoned to the permanent bicameral commission for the Control of Intelligence Organizations and Activities.

Emiliano Matta – « el Gordo », as some of his colleagues used to tell him – had studied journalism, as he knew Infobae. « Mata was the one who did all the duties for Alan Ruiz ”, as assured Jorge “El Turco” Sáez, one of the agents who is also charged in the case.

He described it as a « bocho » in computing. It is worth clarifying that Saez himself, 61, with a past as a prison and City police, explained to the legislators before whom he declared that he saw it that way because his task was always the street and he did not even know how to write on the computer . « They said to him: Che, where does Cristina live? », And this immediately sent him. It seemed like the guy had everything, that Emiliano Matta, « he said.

In that description before the legislators, Sáez gave details of how the follow-up to Diego Santilli was made, to whom they said “The kid » The folder on the surveillance that was made to the deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government was detailed in a note from Infobae last week, along with the follow-ups they made to Nicolás Massot, Emililo Monzó and the marriage of Graciela Camano and Luis Barrionuevo.

But what caught the attention in the Santilli case was what was reflected in Saez’s testimony about one of the follow-ups. « He was already with his croupier operating on Santilli and told as a joke that Emiliano Mata went to Diego Santilli’s house and when he leaves, he meets him head-on. And the stupid, as an agent, because they are going to spy on a guy and ring the bell … He takes a photo with Santilli « , he claimed.

« How are you, doctor? Would you let me take a picture with you? He does it so he doesn’t suspect … The organic agent with Santilli is taken a photo. A rag, a rag« Saez said last Thursday when he declared in the Senate annex.

In this context, Saez gave details about Martín Terra, Analia Maiorana’s ex-husband working at the AFI and how, behind Ruiz’s back, they told Santilli that they were following him. Terra himself confirmed this weekend to the Noticias magazine that he worked at the AFI but stated that he does not know Ruiz and that it is « all bullshit » that they link him to this case. He also said that he has already spoken to the mother of his children and his partner and « everything is fine » with his ex-wife and Santilli because they know that it has nothing to do with it.

In a section of his story, Saez stated that, according to Alan Ruiz, “He told Santilli that his thumb had gone down, which for him was Macri; the fifth, which was Gustavo Arribas; and the eight (Silvia Majdalani). He said that. He said that to us. «

As he specified, in 2018 Alan Ruiz told him: « You have to follow Santilli « . But Saez is a Metropolitan police, just like Leandro Araque, the agent who found key material on one of his phones. Along with the lawyer-spy Facundo Melo, They had formed their own group where they criticized Ruiz, who was their boss, and tried not to dodge his orders. When the espionage to Santilli appeared, Melo contacted the lawyer Daniel Llermanos, who represents Hugo and Pablo Moyano, in order to get a meeting with Santilli. « At least we are going to put him a scoundrel, be careful, they are walking this poor man, » said Melo, according to Saez.

« Che, look they are walking you. Look: this, this, this « to the audio I think it took him » Melo, Saez said. The audio is the recording that had been made to Alan Ruiz in a hidden way where the director of Special Operations could be heard talking about the level of expenses of the deputy head of Government. « ‘But talk to Macri, ’Facundo (Melo) told him,‘ You are not going to talk to Silvia (Majdalani), because he is going to break our ass in a thousand pieces. ‘ ‘Nerd. Stay calm ». After a week Alan Ruiz calls him and everything rotted there. ”

Melo ended up lying down and Saez and Araque stopped being operational, they said. However, they found out about some of the things they did because they continued to belong to the chat group « SuperMarioBross”, Where the spies uploaded their follow-ups, with an excel on eavesdropping on prisoners included. Emiliano Matta continued there.

Matta also appears in the follow-up that was shown to the former mayor of La Plata Pablo Bruera, as shown by the organization chart that was shown to this victim and published Infobae. In that case it appears involved Alex Campbell, the former undersecretary of Municipal Affairs of Buenos Aires of the Vidal government.

The one in charge of putting together the folder on Bruera in May 2018 was Matta. « That’s how the folder was, friend, now for the bishop ”. The bishop was Jorge Lugones, who held the presidency of the Episcopal Commission for Social Pastoral (Cepas) and that a few months later would make Vidal uncomfortable at a dinner in Mar del Plata, saying: “The verbs ‘to be’ and ‘to do’ are fine. , but it seems to me that there is a lack of feeling and social sensitivity ”.

The mission of these spies, including Matta, was to find out about the Lugones – the bishop and his brother Luis, a leader of the PJ -, together with his nephew Bruera, were seeking to consolidate a political front monitored and backed by Pope Francis, with arrival at social movements. So they found out all his migratory and financial movements.

Judge Villena investigates an organization made up of members of different security agencies, such as the Federal Intelligence Agency, the Police of the City of Buenos Aires and the Federal Penitentiary Service, lawyers and officials from other branches of the State, whose purpose would be to carry out different activities in violation of Law 25,520. A part of this illicit association was dedicated to spying on Cambiemos politicians and the opposition, judges, journalists, religious and union leaders. But another part of the file points to how detainees linked to Kirchnerism would have been monitored.