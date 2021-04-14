The agent who killed the young man in Minneapolis was arrested for wrongful death

The policewoman who shot and killed a young black man near Minneapolis was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, at a time when this city in the Midwest of the United States is the scene of protests and the trial against the former agent who killed the citizen black George Floyd last year.

“Officers detained Kim Potter at approximately 11:30,” the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement, adding that wrongful death charges would be filed later that day.

Agent Kim Potter, 48, resigned after the incident in which she alleges mistaking her Taser (stun gun) for her service weapon when she shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright at a traffic control on Sunday.

Wright’s death sparked new protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where racial tension rises amid the murder and wrongful death trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s death.

The protesters clashed with police forces for a third night on Tuesday, with more than 60 people arrested, law enforcement officials said.

Riot police mobilized to disperse the nearly 1,000 protesters gathered in Brooklyn Center, the suburb where the incident that killed Wright took place.

Officers threw stun grenades as protesters threw objects such as water bottles and bricks.

Earlier Tuesday, the Wright and Floyd families gathered to demand an end to police brutality and the killing of unarmed African Americans by white police officers.

“The world is watching in traumatization the murder of another African-American,” said Philonise Floyd, George’s brother, who testified Monday at Derek Chauvin’s trial.

– A gun for a taser? –

“From the Floyd family to the Wright family, they have our condolences,” he added as he comforted the last African-American family to mourn the death of a loved one at the hands of the police.

“Here we are, and we will fight for justice for this family,” he added.

The Floyd and Wrights reject the explanation that Daunte’s death was a tragic accident resulting from the confusion of the policewoman when she took the regulation weapon instead of the taser, and several of their members and activists asked that the officer be arrested and imprisoned for her actions.

“Do they call it a mistake? A gun for a taser? It’s unacceptable, ”said Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams.

“Just because you are the law does not mean that you are above the law,” he added.

“I feel like my son’s dad was stolen,” said Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s son.

– “I can’t breathe” –

Prosecutors finished their presentation at the Chauvin trial, leading to the defense.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson claimed that Floyd died of fentanyl and methamphetamine use as well as underlying health problems and filed a motion for acquittal, claiming that prosecutors were unable to prove his case against Chauvin, a 45-year-old white male, further of all reasonable doubt.

A passerby video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while the 46-year-old black man, who lies handcuffed on the ground, repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.”

Images of Floyd’s arrest – for allegedly using a fake $ 20 bill – and death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

In the case of Wright’s death, police body camera footage shows officers pulling Wright out of his car after stopping him for a traffic violation and discovering he had an outstanding warrant.

When the agents try to handcuff Wright, he fights with them and returns to the car. A female police officer yells: “Taser! Taser! Taser! ” but then a gunshot is heard.

President Joe Biden called the incident “tragic” and called for calm while authorities carry out an investigation.