the agenda of the Argentines and the great presentations on Tuesday

Wimbledon already put first and this Tuesday the first round will be completed, in a day that will feature more games than usual. This is because they are added, to those already programmed from the beginning, those that were suspended on Monday due to lack of light. Peque Schwartzman will play, who was 2-0 up in sets until the interruption, and five more Argentines will debut. Also The top winner of this tournament, Federer, will start his way.

Guido Pella has it complicated in the first round. Photo: . / EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON.

WHICH ARGENTINES MAKE THEIR DEBUT ON TUESDAY?

Guido pella: the one who has it more difficult. He will face off against Italian Matteo Berrettini (number 9 in the ATP ranking). It will be the first confrontation between the two.

Juan Ignacio Londero: will play the first round against another tano, Gianluca Mager (77th). There were also no previous clashes between the two..

Federico Coria: will play against Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán (112th). Guillermo’s younger brother has just lost the final of a Challenger in Milan this Sunday. He is one of the Argentine tennis players who will go to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Marco Trungelliti: it goes against the French Benjamin Bonzi, current number 119 in the world. It will also be the first time between the two.

Nadia podoroska: she will have to face the American Ann Li in round one of the women’s division. Rosario will be part of the Wimbledon main draw for the first time. In 2020, the year in which it exploded, the tournament was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nadia also debuts on Tuesday. Photo: AP / Andrew Brownbill.

In turn, this Monday, Federico Delbonis and Facundo Bagnis were eliminated from the third Grand Slam of the year at the hands of the Russian Rublev and the Serbian Kecmanovic, respectively.

WHAT OTHER GREAT DEBUTS ARE THERE?

The one with Roger Federer. His Majesty will begin his walk at Wimbledon against the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. He will seek to lift his ninth trophy and thus become the top solo Grand Slams winner. Currently, he shares a record (20) with Rafa Nadal, who did not show up to play in this edition.

Roger will return to play in “The patio of his house”. Photo: . / Florian Eisele.

Daniil Medvedev (against Struff) and Alexander Zverev (against Griekspoor) will also make their presentations.

